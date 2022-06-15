Submit Release
Atlanta’s Female Owned Cigar Lounge To Host Fundraiser For Father-Focused Non-Profit On Father’s Day

I'm A Father F1rst To Receive Donation From Stanley's Cigar Lounge In Honor of Father's Day

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stanley’s Cigar Lounge is uplifting and empowering fathers at its inaugural Father’s Day Celebration occurring on Father’s Day (June 19) at 4 pm at 3220 Butner Rd, Ste. 210, Atlanta, GA, 30331. Fathers who attend will be treated to a complimentary and delicious BBQ buffet and live music provided by ChaStarr & Lyfeland Band, all while supporting Atlanta-based non-profit I’m A Father F1rst.

Opened in September, 2021, Stanley’s Cigar Lounge is one of few cigar lounges in the country solely owned and operated by a Black woman. The proprietor, Monica G. Coleman, named the lounge after her late grandfather, Stanley Franklin, the first entrepreneur in her family, paying homage to the ideals of legacy, hard work and community building.

“We deemed it important to celebrate fathers and father figures who are the pillars that continue to help strengthen our community,” said Monica G. Coleman, Owner of Stanley’s Cigar Lounge. “I’m A Father F1rst was a perfect partner because we share in their commitment to provide fathers with resources that will help create stronger family units.”

I’m A Father F1rst was founded by Keith A. Lewis, Jr. and Jermaine Clarke with the mission of providing access to opportunities to empower, enhance, enrich and improve men’s chances of being better fathers. The organization has provided services to more than 2500 children and also distributed over 200,000 meals to families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stanley’s Cigar Lounge will present the organization with a donation at the event, which is free and open to the public. More information about the Celebration can be found at www.stanleyscigarlounge.com.

