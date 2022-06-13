Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Gwinnett County

Submit Release
Lawrenceville, Georgia (June 11, 2022) - The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville, Georgia.  The Gwinnett County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on June 10, 2022. James Edward Perkins, age 34, and one Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy were shot. They are both being treated at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.  

Preliminary information indicates at about 5:00 p.m., Gwinnett County Police Department officers and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to locate a stolen SUV. Officers spotted the SUV at a Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center in Lawrenceville.  Officers successfully detained a female passenger but a male driver (Perkins) managed to get away in the stolen vehicle. A brief pursuit began and ultimately ended at Anzio Apartments, 3100 Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville.  Perkins attempted to drive between a clubhouse and an apartment building where he encountered a steep drop-off and the SUV was effectively disabled.  As a deputy approached the SUV, Perkins shot the deputy several times. Other on-scene officers returned fire, hitting Perkins. Gwinnett County P.D. SWAT responded and ultimately placed Perkins in custody.  The deputy was taken to Northside Hospital Gwinnett where his injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.  Perkins was taken to Northside Gwinnett where he is reportedly in critical condition.  

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.  Once complete the case file will be given to the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Office for review.  

