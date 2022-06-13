Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Cobb County

Mableton, GA (June 12, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Mableton, Cobb County, GA. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, June 11, 2022. One man was shot and is deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 11:38 a.m., CCPD received a 911 call from a resident of 4683 Heritage Lakes Court, Mableton, Cobb County, GA. There was an armed man, later identified as Cesar Anthony Pena, age 41, of Mableton, shooting a firearm at family members in the hone. Officers responded and while there, heard gun shots inside the home. The SWAT team responded to the scene and at one point, Pena stepped outside onto the front porch with a shotgun. Two officers shot Pena and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.