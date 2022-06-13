June 13 – June 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Monday, June 13
9:30 a.m. Meet with Denali Therapeutics
Location: San Francisco
11 a.m. Meet with Salesforce
Location: San Francisco
1:30 p.m. Meet with Andreessen Horowitz
Location: San Francisco
4 p.m. Meet with 10X Genomics
Location: Pleasanton
6 p.m. Attend Utah FinTech Reception
Location: San Francisco
Tuesday, June 14
8:30 a.m. Meet with eBay
Location: San Jose
11:30 a.m. Meet with SuperMicro
Location: San Jose
1 p.m. Meet with Turo
Location: San Jose
3 p.m. Meet with QuantumScape
Location: San Jose
Wednesday, June 15
11 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Interview Second District Juvenile Court candidates
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 p.m. Speak at North Capitol Building groundbreaking event
Location: Utah State Capitol North Plaza
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Thursday, June 16
10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah studio
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show
Location: KSL NewsRadio
4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor
Location: Virtual meeting
6 p.m. Speak at Consuls General Utah Retreat
Location: Serenity Ranch, 8350 East Highway 35, Kamas
Friday, June 17
9 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting
Location: Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity
1:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Saturday, June 18
2 p.m. Speak at Juneteenth event
Location: 343 25th St., Ogden
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule
Monday, June 13
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Speak at Utah Boys State
Location: Weber State University, Student Union Building, 3910 W Campus Dr, Ogden
2 p.m. Meet with executive director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality\
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, June 14
9 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting
Location: Senate Building 210
11:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Division of State History
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:35 p.m. Interview with KSL’s Inside Sources
Location: KSL Broadcast House
5 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night
Location: KSL Broadcast House
6 p.m. Interview with Direct Link rural radio
Location: basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com
Wednesday, June 15
10 a.m. Speak at naturalization ceremony
Location: Capitol rotunda
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
10:30 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Attend the Emergency Management Administration Council meeting
Location: Capitol Board Room
1:30 p.m. Participate in Second District Juvenile interviews
Location: Governor’s Office
4:30 pm Speak at North Capitol Building Groundbreaking
Location: Utah State Capitol North Plaza
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
6 p.m. Attend Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location: Governor’s Mansion
Thursday, June 16
No public events
Friday, June 17
9 a.m. Meet with Blanding City Council member
Location: Blanding Municipal Airport
11 a.m. Meet with Blanding City Council member
Location: Blanding City Office
