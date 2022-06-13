June 13 – June 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, June 13 9:30 a.m. Meet with Denali Therapeutics

Location: San Francisco 11 a.m. Meet with Salesforce

Location: San Francisco 1:30 p.m. Meet with Andreessen Horowitz

Location: San Francisco 4 p.m. Meet with 10X Genomics

Location: Pleasanton 6 p.m. Attend Utah FinTech Reception

Location: San Francisco Tuesday, June 14 8:30 a.m. Meet with eBay

Location: San Jose 11:30 a.m. Meet with SuperMicro

Location: San Jose 1 p.m. Meet with Turo

Location: San Jose 3 p.m. Meet with QuantumScape

Location: San Jose

Wednesday, June 15 11 a.m. Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall

Location: Governor’s Office 1:30 p.m. Interview Second District Juvenile Court candidates

Location: Governor’s Office 4:30 p.m. Speak at North Capitol Building groundbreaking event

Location: Utah State Capitol North Plaza

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 6 p.m. Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, June 16 10 a.m. Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah studio

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show

Location: KSL NewsRadio 4 p.m. Meet with senior advisor

Location: Virtual meeting 6 p.m. Speak at Consuls General Utah Retreat

Location: Serenity Ranch, 8350 East Highway 35, Kamas

Friday, June 17 9 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Governor’s Office 9:30 a.m. Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting

Location: Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity 1:30 p.m. Meet with Deseret News

Location: Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, June 18 2 p.m. Speak at Juneteenth event

Location: 343 25th St., Ogden

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, June 13 8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room 10 a.m. Speak at Utah Boys State

Location: Weber State University, Student Union Building, 3910 W Campus Dr, Ogden 2 p.m. Meet with executive director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality\

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 14 9 a.m. Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting

Location: Senate Building 210 11:30 a.m. Meet with Utah Division of State History

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 1:35 p.m. Interview with KSL’s Inside Sources

Location: KSL Broadcast House 5 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night

Location: KSL Broadcast House 6 p.m. Interview with Direct Link rural radio

Location: basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com

Wednesday, June 15 10 a.m. Speak at naturalization ceremony

Location: Capitol rotunda

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 10:30 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 11 a.m. Attend the Emergency Management Administration Council meeting

Location: Capitol Board Room 1:30 p.m. Participate in Second District Juvenile interviews

Location: Governor’s Office 4:30 pm Speak at North Capitol Building Groundbreaking

Location: Utah State Capitol North Plaza

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 6 p.m. Attend Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards

Location: Governor’s Mansion Thursday, June 16 No public events

Friday, June 17 9 a.m. Meet with Blanding City Council member

Location: Blanding Municipal Airport 11 a.m. Meet with Blanding City Council member

Location: Blanding City Office

Download a copy of this schedule here.

