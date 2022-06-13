Submit Release
June 13 – June 18, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called the Governor and Lt. Governor’s schedule may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Monday, June 13

9:30 a.m.    Meet with Denali Therapeutics
Location:    San Francisco

11 a.m.       Meet with Salesforce
Location:    San Francisco

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Andreessen Horowitz
Location:    San Francisco

4 p.m.         Meet with 10X Genomics
Location:    Pleasanton

6 p.m.         Attend Utah FinTech Reception
Location: San Francisco

Tuesday, June 14 

8:30 a.m.    Meet with eBay
Location: San Jose

11:30 a.m.  Meet with SuperMicro
Location:    San Jose

1 p.m.         Meet with Turo 
Location:    San Jose

3 p.m.         Meet with QuantumScape
Location:    San Jose

Wednesday, June 15

11 a.m.       Meet with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall
Location:    Governor’s Office 

1:30 p.m.    Interview Second District Juvenile Court candidates
Location:    Governor’s Office

4:30 p.m.    Speak at North Capitol Building groundbreaking event 
Location:    Utah State Capitol North Plaza
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6 p.m.         Host Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, June 16 

10 a.m.       Hold Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location:    PBS Utah studio
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m.       Participate in “Let Me Speak with the Governor” radio show 
Location:    KSL NewsRadio

4 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor 
Location:    Virtual meeting

6 p.m.         Speak at Consuls General Utah Retreat 
Location:    Serenity Ranch, 8350 East Highway 35, Kamas

Friday, June 17

9 a.m.         Meet with general counsel
Location:    Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m.    Speak at Economic Advancement Priority meeting
Location:    Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity

1:30 p.m.    Meet with Deseret News
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Saturday, June 18

2 p.m.         Speak at Juneteenth event
Location:    343 25th St., Ogden
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s Schedule

Monday, June 13

8:15 a.m.    Lieutenant Governor’s team meeting 
Location:    Rampton Room

10 a.m.       Speak at Utah Boys State
Location:    Weber State University, Student Union Building, 3910 W Campus Dr, Ogden

2 p.m.         Meet with executive director of Utah Department of Environmental Quality\
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m.    Meet with general counsel 
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m.         Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, June 14

9 a.m.         Attend Point of the Mountain State Land Authority Board meeting
Location:    Senate Building 210

11:30 a.m.  Meet with Utah Division of State History
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:35 p.m.    Interview with KSL’s Inside Sources
Location:    KSL Broadcast House

5 p.m.         Interview with KSL at Night
Location:    KSL Broadcast House

6 p.m.         Interview with Direct Link rural radio
Location:    basinnow.com, kvnutalk.com, midutahradio.com

Wednesday, June 15

10 a.m.       Speak at naturalization ceremony
Location:    Capitol rotunda
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

10:30 a.m.  Meet with elections team
Location:    Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m.       Attend the Emergency Management Administration Council meeting
Location:    Capitol Board Room

1:30 p.m.    Participate in Second District Juvenile interviews
Location:    Governor’s Office

4:30 pm      Speak at North Capitol Building Groundbreaking
Location:    Utah State Capitol North Plaza
MEDIA AVAILABILITY

6 p.m.         Attend Governor’s Mansion Artist Awards
Location:    Governor’s Mansion

Thursday, June 16

No public events

Friday, June 17

9 a.m.         Meet with Blanding City Council member
Location:    Blanding Municipal Airport

11 a.m.        Meet with Blanding City Council member
Location:    Blanding City Office

Download a copy of this schedule here.

###

