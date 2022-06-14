Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,857 in the last 365 days.

Summit Oral Care Launches New & Advanced Oral Care Product 

Interdental Brushes

Interdental brushes help prevent gum disease by getting rid of pieces of food and plaque from between your teeth or braces. The small bristled heads are designed to clean between your teeth and effectively care for crowns, bridges and braces.

Summit Oral Care

Summit Oral Care® provides a line of preventive oral care products that focuses on easy home care use. We provide solutions that create great smiles and prevent more serious oral health issues such as cavities and gingivitis.

Soft-Tips Interdental brush

Summit Oral Care presents Soft-Tips, an interdental brush that promises a more effective and comfortable clean between teeth.

Soft-Tips, a new Patented interdental brush, promises less painful and more effective clean

"Traditional interdental brushes use bristles wrapped with an unforgiving metal wire structure, that are often accompanied with a painful stabbing of the gum tissue when trying to clean between teeth.”
— Russell Kalbfeld
ADDISON, IL, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Normally the body's natural defenses and traditional oral care, such as daily brushing and flossing, help keep bacteria under control. However, without proper oral hygiene, bacteria can reach levels that might lead to infections, such as tooth decay and gum disease.

Removing plaque from teeth has become a significant problem. The difficulties and discomfort that comes with the traditional between teeth cleaning methods has led to the majority of the people to be noncompliant with performing this daily routine. Summit Oral Care product engineers developed a new oral care product to combat this problem.

Summit Oral Care presents Soft-Tips, an interdental brush that promises a more effective and comfortable clean between teeth.

"Traditional interdental brushes use bristles wrapped with an unforgiving metal wire structure, that are often accompanied with a painful stabbing of the gum tissue when trying to clean between teeth. I'm excited our team designed a more comfortable cleaning experience," explains Russell Kalbfeld, CEO of Summit Oral Care.

Summit Oral Care™ Soft-Tips Interdental brush - with its patented soft elastomer tip and unique latex free design - slides easily between teeth and gently removes plaque and bacteria without risk of the painful sticking of tender and inflamed gums.

The unique FDA approved tip material is perfect for everyone - especially people with braces, implants, and sensitive gums. Many people use floss to clean in between teeth, but an interdental brush offers an easy, practical alternative. In fact, studies have shown that interdental brushing is actually a more effective way to remove plaque than flossing, when used in conjunction with tooth brushing.

The Soft-Tips interdental brush is currently only available online. To order, visit www.Summit-OralCare.com

Craig Andrews
Beholder Agency
+1 267-577-3954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Summit Oral Care Launches New & Advanced Oral Care Product 

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.