Summit Oral Care Launches New & Advanced Oral Care Product
Interdental brushes help prevent gum disease by getting rid of pieces of food and plaque from between your teeth or braces. The small bristled heads are designed to clean between your teeth and effectively care for crowns, bridges and braces.
Summit Oral Care® provides a line of preventive oral care products that focuses on easy home care use. We provide solutions that create great smiles and prevent more serious oral health issues such as cavities and gingivitis.
Soft-Tips, a new Patented interdental brush, promises less painful and more effective clean
Removing plaque from teeth has become a significant problem. The difficulties and discomfort that comes with the traditional between teeth cleaning methods has led to the majority of the people to be noncompliant with performing this daily routine. Summit Oral Care product engineers developed a new oral care product to combat this problem.
Summit Oral Care presents Soft-Tips, an interdental brush that promises a more effective and comfortable clean between teeth.
"Traditional interdental brushes use bristles wrapped with an unforgiving metal wire structure, that are often accompanied with a painful stabbing of the gum tissue when trying to clean between teeth. I'm excited our team designed a more comfortable cleaning experience," explains Russell Kalbfeld, CEO of Summit Oral Care.
Summit Oral Care™ Soft-Tips Interdental brush - with its patented soft elastomer tip and unique latex free design - slides easily between teeth and gently removes plaque and bacteria without risk of the painful sticking of tender and inflamed gums.
The unique FDA approved tip material is perfect for everyone - especially people with braces, implants, and sensitive gums. Many people use floss to clean in between teeth, but an interdental brush offers an easy, practical alternative. In fact, studies have shown that interdental brushing is actually a more effective way to remove plaque than flossing, when used in conjunction with tooth brushing.
The Soft-Tips interdental brush is currently only available online. To order, visit www.Summit-OralCare.com.
