Children Are People Receives Monumental Support from Two Local Businesses
Tenn Properties, JR Builders LLC make significant contributions to help establish CAP’s new building.
The folks at CAP do incredible work for our community and they rely on the support of others to keep it going.”GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children Are People, Inc. (CAP), a nonprofit organization inspiring character development, academic achievement and community involvement in at-risk youth, has received unprecedented support from Tenn Properties and JR Builders LLC, two businesses in the Sumner County, Tennessee community.
Tenn Properties owns and manages multiple commercial rental properties north of Nashville. One of the featured assets in their portfolio was a 6,600-square-feet building at 805 Teal Drive in Gallatin. In September 2021, Tenn Properties sold the building to former U.S. Congresswoman Diane Black and her husband, Dr. David Black, who revealed they were donating the building to CAP in a surprise announcement during the organization’s 20th anniversary Hope Gala in November 2021.
Following the sale of the building, Tenn Properties partners Stan Fields and Rob Horton kept the charitable momentum going with a $200,000 donation to CAP.
“The folks at CAP do incredible work for our community and they rely on the support of others to keep it going,” said Fields. “Tenn Properties was moved by Diane and David Black’s gesture, and we wanted to follow that up with a significant contribution of our own to assist CAP’s important mission to serve the young people of Sumner County.”
The new building requires a series of renovations for it to become the state-of-the-art educational facility that CAP has always dreamed of, and the organization found a knowledgeable, capable partner in JR Builders to lead the building’s transformation.
With nearly 20 years of experience, JR Builders is one the most highly regarded construction companies in Middle Tennessee. Leveraging its considerable contacts within the industry, the company has sourced materials at reduced costs to complete necessary upgrades to the building’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The new building is more than double the size of CAP’s current facility, with more classrooms and additional outdoor space.
“This is a huge renovation project with no shortage of big and small details,” said Jeremy Riggs, Owner and Founder of JR Builders. “I’m proud to use the resources and expertise of JR Builders to get this project done right, and at a cost that doesn’t hinder CAP from doing their excellent work for the community.”
Susan Superczynski, Executive Director at CAP, said she is continually impressed by the outpouring of support CAP gets from local businesses, and is absolutely floored by the contributions from Tenn Properties and JR Builders.
“The support we’ve received from Tenn Properties goes above and beyond anything we could have expected, and we’ll be able to accomplish so much because of it,” said Superczynski. “JR Builders has been excellent in getting the renovation done at the best quality for the least expensive price, and all of us at CAP are so appreciative of their work and partnership.”
CAP is gearing up to kick off its summer program July 5-21. With a solid lineup of outdoor activities, guest speakers and educational initiatives, it will be the highlight of the summer for 45 students.
To learn more about CAP, as well as volunteer and/or donate, please visit childrenarepeopletn.org.
About Children Are People, Inc.
For more than 20 years, the volunteers, staff and donors of Children Are People, Inc. (CAP) have worked together to serve and support at-risk youth throughout Sumner County, Tennessee. CAP provides a safe, structured space where kids can learn, play and flourish—without charging fees to families. From tutoring to community involvement projects, CAP's programs ensure each student receives caring attention from positive role models who help pave the way for a thriving future.
