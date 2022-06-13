Demand for Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 26.31 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 2.5% | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[229+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market size & share was valued at around USD 24.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 26.31 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 2.5% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ashland, BASF SE, Buckman, Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, SNF Group, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, Solenis, and Others.

What are Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals? How big is the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry?

Market Overview:

Chemicals and polymers having functionalities that are used to improve the quality and performance of paper are referred to as specialty pulp and paper chemicals. Specialty chemicals are used to make specialty paper, including bleaching and RCF chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals, coating chemicals, and pigments and filters. Growing demand for bleaching and functional chemicals used in the production of specialty paper for applications such as packaging, printing, and labelling is expected to boost the market.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 24.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 26.31 Million CAGR Growth Rate 2.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Ashland, BASF SE, Buckman, Dow Chemical Company, Ecolab, SNF Group, Evonik Industries AG, Nouryon, Solenis, and Others Key Segment By Product Outlook, Application Outlook, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market Dynamics

Due to the digital revolution, which has also led to industry consolidation, demand for specialized paper and pulp chemicals has been dropping or remaining relatively stable in recent years. Growing demand from packaging, domestic, and sanitary applications, on the other hand, has helped to stabilize the market. Coating as a protective material to induce smoothness and limit ink absorbency in specialty paper is becoming more popular, which will increase the use of functional chemicals in the coming years. The growing popularity of recycled paper in the paper industry is driving demand for specialty pulp and paper chemicals, as well as the widespread use of functional chemicals in a variety of applications such as decoration, printing, and packaging, which is propelling the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market forward.

The market for specialty pulp and paper chemicals is influenced by the growing demand for functional chemicals in various forms such as fluorescent whitening, dry-strength additives, and sizing agents, as well as an increase in their demand to produce various types of paper depending on desired texture, brightness, size, and other factors.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak, the world's economy, as well as the industrial and manufacturing sectors, as well as the consumer sector, are all experiencing negative effects. As a direct consequence of COVID-19, it is anticipated that the growth of the paper, pulp, and chemical sectors would decelerate in the year 2021. As a direct consequence of this, the global specialty paper and pulp chemical market will also decelerate throughout the course of the projection period.

Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market: Segmental Overview

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is segregated based on product outlook and application outlook.

Product Segment Analysis

The market is divided into four areas based on product: bleaching, process, functional, and basic chemicals. Functional chemicals accounted for about half of the total specialty pulp and paper chemicals industry.

Printability, colour, texture, water repellence, and strength are among the traits and qualities of specialty paper that are improved by functional compounds.

Dyes, coating binders, sizing additives, dry and wet additives, and whitening agents are some of the most regularly utilized functional chemicals.

Application Segment Analysis

Packaging was the most popular application area in 2021.

Because of its capacity to produce great print contrast as well as a flawless finish in laminating and vacuum metalizing applications, the market for specialized pulp and paper chemicals for packaging is expected to develop rapidly.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

List of Key Players in the Global Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market:

Ashland

BASF SE

Buckman

Dow Chemical Company

Ecolab; SNF Group

Evonik Industries AG

Nouryon

Solenis

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 2.5% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals market was valued at around US$ 24.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 26.31 million, by 2028.

Based on product, Functional chemicals were responsible for approximately half of the industry's overall revenue in specialty pulp and paper chemicals.

Based on application, specialized pulp and paper chemicals for packaging are predicted to grow significantly because they produce outstanding print contrast and a faultless finish in laminating and vacuum metalizing.

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the worldwide Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market and is likely to continue to do so during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Industry?

What segments do the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Specialty Pulp and Paper Chemicals Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview:

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global market. Chemical use is predicted to rise over the next seven years due to the strong presence of specialty pulp and papermakers in Japan and China, as well as easy access to equipment and raw materials. Furthermore, rising demand for specialty pulp and paper in a variety of end-use industries such as labeling, printing, and packaging is expected to drive market expansion during the projection period. China and India are expected to grow rapidly as a result of increased industrialization, rapid economic growth, and low labor costs. Environmental performance, regulatory compliance, and early adoption of sustainable production practices are all important aspects in determining the industry's growth in North America.

North America's specialized pulp and paper chemicals market remained steady due to saturation and growth in the digital economy. Despite this, the market is predicted to expand due to the rising demand for environmentally friendly chemicals for recycled papers and the expanding application range of specialty papers.

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is segmented as follows:

By Product Outlook

Basic Chemicals

Functional Chemicals

Bleaching Chemicals

Process Chemicals

By Application Outlook

Printing

Packaging

Labeling

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



