Brandmotion Announces Release of New Commercial Backup Sensor System
FLTW-3050 Commercial Backup Sensor comes with a variety of features that assists in making backing up easier and helps prevent accidents for commercial vehiclesNOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion is announcing the release of their new Commercial Backup Sensor System, a safety device intended to reduce dangerous and costly backup collisions. With four rear-mounted sensors connected to an LED display, the system provides real-time information to a driver, enhancing overall safety among commercial fleets.
Summary:
The Commercial Backup Sensor System uses four sensors to provide visual and audio information to drivers.
A weatherproof box and easy installation make the system more adaptable for commercial fleets.
The sensors are installed in line with the bumper, giving a clean OEM appearance to the vehicle.
About the Commercial Backup Sensor System from Brandmotion
The Commercial Backup Sensor System is an advancement in fleet-safety technology. Commercial trucks generally lack modern safety equipment, such as backup cameras and sensors. As a result, they are more likely to be in dangerous and costly collisions. Even when cameras are installed, they often lack a reliable visual for close-quarters parking and loading. Cameras also do not provide alerts when approaching an obstacle or barrier.
Brandmotion’s Commercial Backup Sensor System will meet these challenges by providing real-time distance information and audible alerts as a vehicle approaches an object.
The system is designed to make backing a large commercial truck or van, which often has limited rear fields of view, more reliable, consistent, and safe. As a driver backs up the vehicle and steadily approaches an object or barrier, such as a loading dock wall, the exact distance between the car and the barrier is transmitted to the driver. When the driver begins to near the object, the system gives an audible alert.
By providing both visual and audio input to the driver, this system is expected to increase safety and reduce backing collisions among fleet vehicles.
The Commercial Backup Sensor System comes with a weatherproof box that allows the technology to operate in any climate. It also has a simple installation platform that is compatible with almost any fleet vehicle.
The Commercial Backup Sensor System has four ultrasonic sensors, an HD electronic control unit, and an LED display. Also included are four sensor harnesses and a 10-meter display harness.
While sensor systems are already available on the market, Brandmotion’s approach has several unique features and characteristics not seen in other products. For one, it provides multiple mounting options, including a no-drill system. This allows fleet owners to implement the backup system with greater ease and faster speeds. The system also has a more extended range, providing 10 inches of range compared to 8 inches from many other products currently available.
About Brandmotion
Brandmotion is a developer and distributor of retrofit automotive safety technology. Founded in 2005, the company has a goal of “saving 10,000 lives per year and reducing annual deaths to zero.” To achieve this goal, the company, based out of the Detroit area, creates and distributes various after-market accessories, including crash warning systems, parking sensors, and monitoring technology.
For more information on Brandmotion or the Commercial Backup Sensor System, please contact Brandon Bahr, Head of Sales, at Bbahr@brandmotion.com.
LUCAS FRANK
Brandmotion, LLC
lfrank@brandmotion.com