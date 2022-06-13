Special Strong partners with 24 Hour Fitness to expand opportunities to serve adaptive fitness clients
MCKINNEY, TX, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Special Strong, a specialty fitness provider for individuals with mental, physical and cognitive challenges, is proud to announce a partnership with 24 Hour Fitness to serve adaptive fitness clients in their clubs throughout the United States. Special Strong franchise owners can utilize 24 Hour Fitness® locations, in their respective territories, to provide the best possible training for their clients.
Special Strong provides adaptive and inclusive fitness programs to people with mental, physical, and cognitive challenges including Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, rare genetic conditions, and more.
This partnership allows Special Strong franchisees to serve more people without opening and equipping their own gym, which is quite costly in today’s market. 24 Hour Fitness has a nationwide network of nearly 300 clubs in 11 states across the U.S., with facilities that include premium strength and cardio equipment, turf zones, studio classes, and more.
“We partnered with 24 Hour Fitness because of their outstanding mission and core values,” said Daniel Stein, CEO & Founder of Special Strong. “It’s their goal to create a healthier, happier world through fitness. At Special Strong, we seek to do the same by helping our clients live a more independent and abundant life.”
“24 Hour Fitness has always been dedicated to offering a safe and inclusive environment to help everyone reach their mind and body health, wellness, and fitness goals. However, the special needs population has traditionally been an underserved fitness population,” said Karl Sanft, CEO, 24 Hour Fitness. “We are excited to work with Daniel and his team to bring their talents to our clubs, providing customized adaptive fitness training to individuals with mental, physical or cognitive challenges."
In addition to the partnership with 24 Hour Fitness, Special Strong has successfully partnered with other independently owned gyms so their franchise owners always have access to an exclusive location to work out with their adaptive clients.
Special Strong was founded by Daniel Stein, who began specializing in health and fitness for the disabled after being diagnosed with a learning disability, mood disorder, and autoimmune disease. After successfully using exercise to overcome his unique challenges, he felt called upon to help others with disabilities obtain healthier, happier, and higher functioning lives. Daniel obtained certifications through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the National Federation of Personal Trainers (NFPT), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). In 2016, Daniel and his wife, Trinity, launched Special Strong, one of the only fitness centers in the country for individuals with mental, physical, and cognitive challenges.
Special Strong personal trainers have proudly served over 1,500 clients with various mental, physical, and cognitive challenges including autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injuries, stroke survivors, spina bifida, paraplegia, and many other conditions.
ABOUT SPECIAL STRONG
Special Strong provides science-based adaptive and inclusive fitness programs for children, adolescents, and adults with mental, physical and cognitive challenges. Fitness franchise opportunities are available at www.specialstrongfranchise.com
ABOUT 24 FITNESS
Celebrating over 35 years as an industry leader, 24 Hour Fitness is committed to creating a healthier, happier world through fitness with nearly 300 clubs in 11 states nationwide. To learn more about us and to find the club nearest you, visit www.24hourfitness.com
