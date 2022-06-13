ONE PILL CAN KILL: Attorney General Moody Releases Fast Facts on Fentanyl to Educate Parents About the Dangers of Synthetic Opioids

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Drug dealers are utilizing the internet to conduct their illicit business—often using social media to pressure children into purchasing deadly substances. Minors may be increasingly susceptible to digital dealers during the summer, when they may spend more time online. That is why I am releasing Fast Facts on Fentanyl to help parents talk to their children about the dangers of drug use. Sadly, we are reminded almost daily that one pill laced with fentanyl can kill. I hope this resource can help families better understand the risks associated with drug use and avoid tragedy.”

The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit highlights the dangers of fentanyl: