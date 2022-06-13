ONE PILL CAN KILL: Attorney General Moody Releases Fast Facts on Fentanyl to Educate Parents About the Dangers of Synthetic Opioids
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody is releasing a new informational toolkit about protecting children from digital drug dealers during summer break—when kids often spend more time online. The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit highlights how drug dealers utilize social media to sell illicit substances, and warns that those substances may contain deadly amounts of synthetic opioids. Attorney General Moody encourages Floridians to download the free toolkit and learn about synthetic opioids—including the emerging threat of Nitazenes.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Drug dealers are utilizing the internet to conduct their illicit business—often using social media to pressure children into purchasing deadly substances. Minors may be increasingly susceptible to digital dealers during the summer, when they may spend more time online. That is why I am releasing Fast Facts on Fentanyl to help parents talk to their children about the dangers of drug use. Sadly, we are reminded almost daily that one pill laced with fentanyl can kill. I hope this resource can help families better understand the risks associated with drug use and avoid tragedy.”
The Fast Facts on Fentanyl Toolkit highlights the dangers of fentanyl:
- The synthetic opioid is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine;
- Just two milligrams can be lethal;
- Four out of every 10 pills found containing fentanyl have a potentially lethal dose; and
- Counterfeit pills have been identified in all 50 states.
- Prescription Drugs: 💊🅿️ 🍫
- Dealer Advertising: 💰🔌🍁
- Cocaine: ❄️⛄🔑
- Marijuana: 💨🌲🔥