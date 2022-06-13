Submit Release
Reliance Finishing Receives Gentex Outstanding Supplier Award

Gentex Corp. has recognized Reliance Finishing as a 2021 Outstanding Supplier.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reliance Finishing of Grand Rapids, Michigan recently received the honor of being recognized as one of Gentex Corporation’s top suppliers of 2021.

Gentex is a technology company that produces electronics for a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, and commercial fire protection. You may recognize them as the frequent recipient of commendations from a variety of well-known automotive manufacturers.

Gentex has well over 300 suppliers. Of these suppliers, only 10 received the 2021 Outstanding Supplier Award. Reliance Finishing, premier provider of powder coating in West Michigan, was one of these 10.

Reliance Finishing is a family owned business, established in 1954. They specialize in providing liquid, plastisol, and powder coating solutions for applications in a broad range of industries.

For nearly 7 decades, the Reliance Finishing team has worked hard to ensure that every client receives services of the highest possible quality. As a result of these efforts, they have cultivated a sterling reputation as a trustworthy and distinguished West Michigan company.

Reliance Finishing has been a supplier to Gentex since 1985. In the early days, Reliance supplied around 2,000 parts per month. Since then, the size and scope of the company has increased dramatically, along with their capabilities. Reliance now processes a whopping 100,000 parts per day.

Recognition from a company as well respected as Gentex is a big deal. The team at Reliance Finishing is truly honored to be recognized for their exemplary work with the 2021 Outstanding Supplier Award. They look forward to continuing their excellent working relationship with Gentex Corp. well into the future.

