Workplaces Can Apply for State Rebates for Level 2 Electric Vehicle Chargers

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) today released the Request for Proposals (RFP) for Level 2 Workplace Program rebates under the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan. The RFP details how employers can apply for the $489,544 available to fund the installations of light-duty zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) Level 2 charging stations for their employees’ or fleet vehicles.

Rebates will be awarded to enhance and extend the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina to increase the use of clean ZEVs and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of NOx and greenhouse gases.

Eligible applicants include local and federal government agencies and nonprofit or private employers with at least 5 or more year-round and full-time employees or with at least one electric vehicle in their organization’s vehicle fleet. Rebates will reimburse workplaces up to 60% of the cost to install new Level 2 chargers up to a maximum rebate of $25,000 ($3,000 per charging port). Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants until all funds are exhausted.

Please note: The application will open in the DAQ Grants Management System on July 25, 2022. A PDF version of the application has been made available on the program webpage for applicants to prepare all required materials for the online application.

Applicants are encouraged to register for access to the Grants Management System prior to July 25. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. After the application opens in the Grants Management System, DAQ will accept applications for the Level 2 Workplace Program until funds are exhausted.

The Division will hold a webinar June 20 to review the Grants Management System and an informational webinar June 27 to discuss the Level 2 Workplace Program RFP. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for DAQ’s online information sessions will all be located on the Division’s website, https://deq.nc.gov/VW-Level2-Workplace-RFP.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title line: “Level 2 Workplace RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

The Level 2 Workplace Program is the final funding program of Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan, which covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,198,826) allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2.

Additional settlement funds will support the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives. The schedule for all Phase 2 programs is online.