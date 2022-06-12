UZBEKISTAN, June 12 - The President of Uzbekistan proposes new areas for the development of a full-scale partnership with the UAE

On June 10, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received a delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.

Current issues of further development of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UAE, and filling it with new practical content were considered.

Minister Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi conveyed the sincere greetings and best wishes of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Prime Minister of the country, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to the President of Uzbekistan.

It was emphasized that the Government of the United Arab Emirates fully supports the program of large-scale reforms and transformations being implemented in New Uzbekistan, and is ready to provide the necessary assistance in ensuring its effective implementation.

It should be noted that in recent years there has been a dynamic development in bilateral relations. The indicators of trade turnover and investments are increasing. Thus, only since the beginning of this year, the trade turnover has doubled. 45 new joint ventures have been created in Uzbekistan.

Based on an effective system of coordination and promotion of economic cooperation, 17 major projects are being implemented with an investment of about $3 billion with the participation of leading companies and organizations of the Emirates.

In partnership with Mubadala, a project is underway to expand the capacity of the Talimarjan Thermal Power Plant, and with Masdar – the construction of wind and solar power plants in the regions of the country.

Issues of developing the activities of the multimodal hub and the Navoi Economic Zone, as well as modernizing the customs administration system are being worked out with the leading company DP World.

Several major projects are being implemented in agriculture, healthcare, logistics, digitalization, and other areas. During the talks, the practical results of cooperation in improving the efficiency of public administration, as well as within the framework of the “One Million Uzbek Coders” project and the activities of the Accelerator for Social and Economic Reforms, were noted with deep satisfaction. Interaction in innovation and artificial intelligence, deepening the dialogue on reforming key industries and further improving public administration, training modern personnel were identified as new areas of long-term partnership. An agreement was reached on the adoption of a joint action plan for the full-scale implementation of the decisions made and the initiatives put forward at the meeting.

Source: UzA