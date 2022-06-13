Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Over $138,000

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection recently awarded $138,075 to eight victims of attorney theft.

Four former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. The actions of three deceased attorneys also were involved in claims presented to the board. The board made its determinations in these cases during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Disbursements are funded through registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. The following are the latest awards:

A former client of former attorneywas reimbursed $6,000 because of Adams’s failure to complete requested services. Adams resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in November 2020.

Cuyahoga County

A previous client of former attorney Michael J. Cheselka, Jr. was reimbursed $12,500 for a failure to provide services requested. Cheselka resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in February 2021.

A client of deceased attorney Alvin Gilmore was reimbursed $10,000 for undelivered funds belonging to his client. Gilmore passed away in January 2021.

Franklin County

A prior client of suspended attorney Stephen M. Darling was reimbursed $2,800 for not accounting settlement proceeds. Darling was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio indefinitely in March.

Huron County

A client of deceased attorney Reese Wineman was reimbursed $1,275 for uncompleted services prior to his death. Wineman died in August 2021.

Mahoning County

A previous client of former attorney Diane S. Vettori was reimbursed $100,000 for concealing assets belonging to her client. Vettori resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with disciplinary action pending, in January 2021.

Scioto County

Two clients of deceased attorney William Ross Dever were reimbursed a total of $5,500 due to uncompleted services prior to his death. Dever passed away in October 2021.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation.

Ohio has more than 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll-free in Ohio.