Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,069 in the last 365 days.

Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Over $138,000

The Board of Commissioners of the Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection recently awarded $138,075 to eight victims of attorney theft.

Four former or suspended Ohio attorneys were found to have misappropriated client funds. The actions of three deceased attorneys also were involved in claims presented to the board. The board made its determinations in these cases during a virtual meeting on Friday.

Disbursements are funded through registration fees paid by every Ohio attorney. The following are the latest awards:

Brown County
A former client of former attorney Catherine Adams was reimbursed $6,000 because of Adams’s failure to complete requested services. Adams resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in November 2020.

Cuyahoga County
A previous client of former attorney Michael J. Cheselka, Jr. was reimbursed $12,500 for a failure to provide services requested. Cheselka resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with discipline pending, in February 2021.

A client of deceased attorney Alvin Gilmore was reimbursed $10,000 for undelivered funds belonging to his client. Gilmore passed away in January 2021.

Franklin County
A prior client of suspended attorney Stephen M. Darling was reimbursed $2,800 for not accounting settlement proceeds. Darling was suspended from the practice of law in Ohio indefinitely in March.

Huron County
A client of deceased attorney Reese Wineman was reimbursed $1,275 for uncompleted services prior to his death. Wineman died in August 2021.

Mahoning County
A previous client of former attorney Diane S. Vettori was reimbursed $100,000 for concealing assets belonging to her client. Vettori resigned from the practice of law in Ohio, with disciplinary action pending, in January 2021.

Scioto County
Two clients of deceased attorney William Ross Dever were reimbursed a total of $5,500 due to uncompleted services prior to his death. Dever passed away in October 2021.

The Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, formerly known as the Clients’ Security Fund, was created in 1985 by the Supreme Court of Ohio to reimburse victims of attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation.
Ohio has more than 45,000 attorneys engaged in the active practice of law. Less than 1% are involved in claims reimbursed by the fund.

Law clients who believe they sustained financial losses resulting from attorney theft, embezzlement, or misappropriation should contact the fund by calling 614.387.9390 or 1.800.231.1680 toll-free in Ohio.

You just read:

Victims of Attorney Theft Awarded Over $138,000

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.