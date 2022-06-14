REPOWER OC Helps Businesses With Free EV Chargers
REPOWER OC aims to help Orange County businesses go green and save money
Orange County solar power installer REPOWER OC is making a concerted push to serve commercial businesses in addition to residential customers.
ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Informing visitors about the massive savings of switching to solar power in Orange County, REPOWER OC aims to help businesses join the green revolution with electric vehicle chargers.
Gas Prices: A Thing Of The Past?
Even solar neophytes know the massive benefits of going green with their vehicles. With rising gas prices nationwide, and especially in REPOWER OC’s home in Orange, California, there’s never been a better time for consumers and businesses to embrace electric vehicles.
Luckily, Californians have a bright spot on the horizon in Governor Newsom’s 2020 executive order phasing out gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Additionally, by 2026, 35% of cars need to have a hydrogen-powered battery. So the change to green energy is right around the corner.
Instead of crowded, expensive gas pumps, people will utilize EV chargers in Orange County. What better way to embrace the future?
And for REPOWER OC, installing EV chargers is a fantastic opportunity to introduce businesses to an emissions-free reality. Utility bills will shrink to a fraction of their former size. If a business is especially savvy with its power usage, it can even build up credit with power companies by generating excess electricity.
All About EV Chargers in Orange, CA
EV chargers are how drivers charge their vehicles.
The widespread adoption of EV chargers in Orange County will also help solve ‘range anxiety.’ In other words, will a car have enough charge to make it to its destination? With more businesses partnering with Southern California Edison and REPOWER OC, people need not worry about being stranded on the side of the Garden Grove Freeway.
But REPOWER OC emphasizes that not all EV chargers are the same. And depending on a car’s range and destination, the level of charger one uses makes a world of difference.
The Different Types Of EV Chargers
Luckily for electric vehicle owners, there are various levels of EV chargers available for use, depending on their priorities.
For example, a level one EV charger allows homeowners to charge in their garage overnight. However, these are the weakest chargers on the market, taking hours to reach a full charge.
Orange County businesses, however, have access to higher levels of charging. With a level two and level three charger, companies can help electric vehicle drivers charge their vehicles in a much shorter time.
Level three chargers, called superchargers, which provide the most charge to vehicles, are ideal for businesses.
Car Dealerships And EV Chargers
The biggest market? Car dealerships. As it turns out, car dealerships are prime candidates for solar panels in Orange County.
“It is estimated that car dealerships use nearly 20% more energy than an average office, but installing solar can significantly reduce these costs.”
Along with simply saving money every month, solar installers allow a business to keep an eye on its merchandise.
“Solar carport installations are a popular solution. They can protect [a] lot’s cars from sun and bad weather, provide a great foundation for solar panels, and give an electric fleet a reliable place to charge.”
Aside from standard solar power via roof panels, car dealerships will be ground zero for a massive incentive to install EV chargers. Thanks to Southern California Edison, if a car dealership or other commercial business wants to install EV chargers on their property, the project is bought and paid for. SCE foots the bill. This includes all the infrastructure costs.
Edison is paying REPOWER OC for infrastructure and charger costs to help install high-quality EV charging stations at a business, and businesses control the chargers afterward. It's a win-win,” says McLaughlin.
While the benefits are many, the drawback is a long waiting time to ensure everything is in order.
“It could take a while to seal the deal with Edison, but REPOWER OC is the company to seek a quick and painless process. It can take anywhere from six to twelve months to finish construction.”
Although approval and construction take time, the result is well worth the wait for any business owner in Orange County.
The Solar Difference With REPOWER OC
Electric vehicles will soon become the norm in California. With REPOWER OC, business owners can help attract literal and figurative traffic to their businesses.
Plus, installing EV chargers and solar panels noticeably increases property value.
With the solar experts at REPOWER OC, installing solar power via EV chargers and solar panels in Orange County will prepare business owners for the green energy shift over the next decade.
In short, if saving on utilities, promoting sustainable energy, and increasing property values, opting for EV installation in Orange County is a safe bet.
More About REPOWER OC
REPOWER OC is a team of Orange County solar professionals.
With a business model based on saving Orange County residents money, REPOWER OC is dedicated to helping businesses grow with solar power in Orange County.
For more information, visit REPOWER OC’s website.
