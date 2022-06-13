Relaxed entry restrictions for foreign nationals who have been granted “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay” arriving from Mainland China to take effect from 00: 00 15 June

MACAU, June 13 - Taking into account the actual needs of local residents and assessing the epidemic risks and changes in relevant countries, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces, in accordance with the stipulations in paragraph 3 of the Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 64/2022, the Health Bureau publishes Announcement No. 320/A/SS/2022 that, with effect from 00:00 on 15 June 2022, individuals who are prohibited from entry pursuant to paragraph 1 of the aforesaid Chief Executive’s Dispatch may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Mainland China without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they comply with other entry requirements, and are holding documentary proof(s) issued by the Public Security Police Force to persons who have been granted valid “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay”.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, under the Health Bureau’s Announcement No. 313/A/SS/2022, that with effect from 00:00 on 13 June 2022, non-resident workers of foreign nationalities, prospective non-resident workers and reuniting kindred of specialized non-resident workers holding a “Special Authorization to Stay” may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Mainland China without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they comply with other entry requirements.

For this, the beneficiaries in Announcement No. 320/A/SS/2022 are principally foreign students and other persons with foreign nationalities who need to commute frequently to and from Mainland China and Macao.