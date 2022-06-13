Submit Release
News Search

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,068 in the last 365 days.

Relaxed entry restrictions for foreign nationals who have been granted “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay” arriving from Mainland China to take effect from 00: 00 15 June

MACAU, June 13 - Taking into account the actual needs of local residents and assessing the epidemic risks and changes in relevant countries, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces, in accordance with the stipulations in paragraph 3 of the Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 64/2022, the Health Bureau publishes Announcement No. 320/A/SS/2022 that, with effect from 00:00 on 15 June 2022, individuals who are prohibited from entry pursuant to paragraph 1 of the aforesaid Chief Executive’s Dispatch may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Mainland China without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they comply with other entry requirements, and are holding documentary proof(s) issued by the Public Security Police Force to persons who have been granted valid “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay”.

The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, under the Health Bureau’s Announcement No. 313/A/SS/2022, that with effect from 00:00 on 13 June 2022, non-resident workers of foreign nationalities, prospective non-resident workers and reuniting kindred of specialized non-resident workers holding a “Special Authorization to Stay” may enter into the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Mainland China without prior authorization from the health authorities, provided that they comply with other entry requirements.

For this, the beneficiaries in Announcement No. 320/A/SS/2022 are principally foreign students and other persons with foreign nationalities who need to commute frequently to and from Mainland China and Macao.

You just read:

Relaxed entry restrictions for foreign nationals who have been granted “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay” arriving from Mainland China to take effect from 00: 00 15 June

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.