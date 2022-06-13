Demma Group Ltd joins the Nordomatic Group, continuing Nordomatic’s European expansion

UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM , June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demma Group Limited, a UK building automation system integrator has agreed to join the Nordomatic Group, the leading Smart Buildings integrator in Scandinavia. Demma is headquartered in Birmingham, and has offices and operations in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Demma was founded by Gary Poulton in 1989, and in 1991 he was joined by his partner Dave Connell. The two founders have built a very sustainable business with long lasting customer relations and very low employee churn. Also, the revenue growth and profitability have been very healthy and resilient. Today, Demma serves hundreds of repeat customers and employs more than 135 smart building experts.

The corporate deal means that Nordomatic Holding UK acquires all shares in Demma Group Limited, while Gary and Dave reinvest part of their proceedings in the Nordomatic Group top company in Sweden along with the other owners of Nordomatic. The Demma brand will remain, and there will be no organisational changes in the Demma Group. All employment agreements, customer agreements and supplier agreements remain unchanged.

“I am thrilled to have Demma joining the Nordomatic Group, the company is really a perfect fit for us. We share the same values, and it was easy to agree on a joint strategic path of becoming a global impact leader in Smart Buildings in the years to come. Gary and Dave have done an excellent job of building a successful and sustainable business, and Nordomatic will do our best to support the continued growth in the UK market while also extending the service offering with cloud based managed BMS and energy services. I want to welcome all the Demma employees and customers to Nordomatic, and I really look forward to getting to know everybody a bit better and see how we can transform the UK market together,” says Olov Schagerlund, President & CEO Nordomatic Group.

“Dave and I have been approached by many potential partners over the years, and we were really impressed by the proposal we received from Olov and his team. Nordomatic has done a fantastic job transforming the BeMS market in Scandinavia with innovative smart buildings solutions, and we immediately understood that Demma would fit nicely into this specialised international Group and that our employees and customers would benefit from this partnership. We will continue to run the business in the UK, and with Nordomatic as the owner will be able to invest and become a bit braver in our growth plan,” Say Gary Poulton, Founder and Managing Director Demma Group Limited.

