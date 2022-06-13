Rhode Island Department of Education Announces Winner of STEAM Logo Design Contest

WARWICK, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Education today announced the winner of the STEAM Logo Design Contest. Jonah Townsend is currently a sophomore at Toll Gate High School enrolled in the Graphic Design and Multimedia program at the Warwick Area Career and Technical Center. His logo will be used on promotional items to elevate the importance of STEAM for the entire month of November across the state.

"STEAM teaches students how to think critically, problem solve and explore their creativity. Opportunities such as the STEAM logo contest also help prepares students to work in the growing career field of graphic design," said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. "Rhode Island is setting the foundation for the next generation of innovative thinkers, and I look forward to showcasing and continuously investing in this exceptional work."

"Through the arts and the STEAM contest, our students discover the importance of interdisciplinary learning and design-thinking. From our youngest learners to young adults in high school, every learner can benefit from STEAM," said Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education Patti DiCenso.

RIDE received 34 student submissions of a logo and slogan in April, which kicked off an online voting period. Community members also got a chance to cast their vote at the State of Education event in May. Townsend’s design received 161 votes!

Jann Rogers-Gartner, Jonah's teacher, said, “I encouraged my students to design logos for STEAM Month since the contest provided a real-world experience, similar to the competitive nature of the design industry. I think it is important to include art with science, technology, engineering and math because design processes include concepts from all areas.”

The purpose of RI STEAM Month is to celebrate opportunities that schools offer in STEAM areas and highlight the importance of learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art+Design, and Mathematics. Reach out to Carolyn Higgins at Carolyn Higgins for more information or to get involved with planning.

For more about the submission criteria and process, please click this article.