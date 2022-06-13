Anna Lotan Pro Launches the Coddles Line, a Curated Collection of Eye Mask Gels
Coddles Under Eye Mask Gels Reduce Wrinkles and Firm Skin Cells Around the EyesWOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Lotan Pro is excited to announce the release of the Coddles professional eye care line, a collection consisting of four gentle eye contour mask gels targeting different under-eye skin conditions, and dedicated disposable cotton pads.
The Coddles eye contour masks are suitable for all skin types and have been dermatologically tested for sensitive skin. They are free of fragrances, artificial colors, and chemical preservatives that may cause irritation to the delicate skin area around the eyes.
The Coddles Lift and Firm active gel features an instant firming formula that reduces eye contour wrinkles. The delicate under-eye mask gel combines bio-peptides along with natural products like Carob seed for easy absorption. To further improve the skin’s appearance and texture, the formula contains a flexible film for a smoother and firmer skin tone.
The Coddles Fresh Cucumber eye contour gel is composed of concentrated cucumber extract combined with intensive hydrating components that refresh tired-looking eyes and provide an immediate sensation of comfort. The formula is further enriched with plant-based polysaccharides derived from Aloe Vera and Papyrus Tube extract, which help retain the skin’s moisture.
The Coddles Deep Hyaluronic active gel is an intensive hydrating mask that moisturizes the eye contour area. When used with a base of rich eye cream it provides maximum benefit to dry skin. The eye mask gel components include amino acids known for their excellent skin tolerance along with plant-derived products that hydrate the inner epidermal layers of the skin.
The Coddles Calming Chamomille under-eye mask gel is a gentle and easily absorbed gel composed of sustainable, skin-friendly herbal extracts. In addition to the chamomile flower extract, the mask is enriched with green tea extracts that provide optimal antioxidants for the skin.
To top off the line, the Coddles collection by Anna Lotan PRO also includes disposable Coddles Cotton Pads. These non-woven pads are designed to absorb various care formulations to be used as disposable under-eye masks.
By providing the Coddles pads not as pre-moistened, but dry and separately from the fluid formulations, Anna Lotan PRO offers an efficient and unique solution against using robust preservative systems in its formulations, usually found in pre-moistened pads, which also tend to dry out relatively quickly.
Moistening upon application allows for the use of a rich, textured moisturizing formula, and allows the derma professional to prepare different eye contour masks as required. Even more, this application system allows for the Coddles gel masks to be stored in glass bottles, which extends their shelf life.
About Anna Lotan Laboratories:
Founded by Ms. Anna Lotan, the company's range of over 300 formulations for both home and salon use are built on a series of unique and proprietary Fundamental Treatment Principles. These innovative principles ensure that each key formulation is perfectly balanced for a wide range of skin types and issues and are crafted with bio-mimetic components to offer excellent skin tolerance. Today, we have a commendable reputation as a leader in manufacturing professional skincare products which are distributed in over 40 countries.
Barbara Devlin
Anna Lotan USA Inc.
+1 781-281-0954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other