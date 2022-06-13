Artificial Organ Market is rising at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period & is likely to reach USD 32.62 Bn in 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 18.49 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends –Growing geriatric population

Growing incidences of organ failure is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial organs market is expected to reach USD 32.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing rapid growth attributed to growing incidences of organ failure, especially kidney, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas, among others. The primary benefits of artificial organs are that they provide an opportunity for mass production, along with reducing the chances of rejection by the human body. A rapid growth in demand for organ transplantation across the globe is owing to the growing prevalence of the failure of vital organs, along with the increasing success rate and improvement in post-transplant health conditions. Nevertheless, the lack of donors for transplantation to cater to the rising demand has led to a shortage crisis in the market for body parts transplantation. Thus, a significant rise in the number of patients waiting for a transplant and a rise in the mortality rate of patients due to the unavailability of organs for transplantation is driving the growth of the market.

Emergen Research has published a new market research report titled Global Artificial Organs Market Forecast to 2028 comprising statistical data represented in tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures to aid in easy understanding of the market. The research report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and provides a futuristic perspective about the market trends, growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data. It provides an in-depth assessment of market size, market share, revenue growth, along with a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. Rising investments and technological advancements are expected to significantly drive the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By organ type, an artificial heart is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.7% in the forecast period. These have numerous prospective benefits, comprising the ability to support patients suffering from biventricular failure; without a pocket, thereby reducing infection risk; and the possibility for treating patients suffering from systemic diseases (for example, malignancy and amyloidosis), who not considered appropriate for transplantation.

By usage, extracorporeal artificial organs are likely to grow at a significant rate in the period 2020-2027. These offer mass-transfer surgery to sustain impaired or failing organs encompassing kidney substitute, cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB), peritoneal dialysis, apheresis therapy, plasma separation, and lung substitute and assist.

By material type, plastics are likely to witness a significant growth rate in the forecast period. The mechanical features of metal biomaterials such as steel are exceptional but do not possess good surface biocompatibility. This drawback of metals can be overcome by the use of biocompatible materials such as plastics, which are also available at a lower cost, thus boosting the demand for plastics in the market

North America, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019. The market dominance of the region is due to the high purchasing power parity, rapid adoption of technologies, a high healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness among patients with organ failures.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others. It also offers key insights into financial standing, market reach, global position, gross profit margins, and investment and funding initiatives.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Zimmer Biomet, Ekso Bionics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abiomed Inc., Heartware International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Berlin Heart GmbH, Medtronic, Nipro Corporation, and Baxter International, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global artificial organs market on the basis of organ type, technology, material type, and region:

Organ Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Kidney

Artificial Liver

Artificial Heart

Artificial Lungs

Artificial Pancreas

Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Implantable

Extracorporeal

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicon

Plastic

Steel

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Artificial Organs market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Artificial Organs market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global Artificial Organs market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Artificial Organs market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Artificial Organs Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

