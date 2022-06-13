MyHRScreens® Acquires VeriData in an Exciting Blend of Personal Service, Accuracy and Industry Expertise.
MyHRScreens® is proud to announce that VeriData is now a part of MyHRScreens.
We believe this is a great example of our strategy to acquire reputable, service-oriented Credit Reporting Associations, so that we can continue to grow as an industry leader in customer service.”RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyHRScreens® is proud to announce that we will be growing. VeriData is now a part of MyHRScreens. With this opportunity, we are proud to offer continued excellence for current VeriData clients as well as improvements to all MyHRscreens and VeriData clientele.
— Chris Cooley, Co-owner
VeriData has been owned and operated previously by Jeanna Israel, President and CEO, and has been operating since 1994. Over the past three decades, they have succeeded with strength in referrals and customer service and have been committed to delivering a professional experience. “We’d like to thank our customers and partners. We are teaming up with MyHRScreens because we believe that they are the future of employee screening and background checks and will enable us to provide a wider array of services and more depth of compliance capabilities,” says Israel.
As the company (VeriData) transitions to become MyHRScreens (MyHR), MyHR co-owner Chris Cooley and New Business Development Manager, Kim Lewis, are excited about the opportunity that this will afford clients moving forward. Many of the attributes of this merger include, stable pricing, improved accuracy, commitment to personal service, quick turnaround time, and a seamless and secure software platform.
According to Chris Cooley, co-owner of the MyHRConcierge and MyHRScreens companies, “This is an exciting time for both companies. We look forward to taking the knowledge base and clientele that VeriData currently works with, and expanding upon this. We feel that we can truly take care of VeriData clients while transitioning them to the current MyHRScreens industry standard. We know these clients will feel supported. We believe this is a great example of our strategy to acquire reputable, service-oriented Credit Reporting Associations, (CRA) so that we can continue to grow as an industry leader in customer service.”
###
Contact: Chris Cooley, Principal; 855-899-8970, ext. 108; ccooley@myhrscreens.com
About MyHRScreens™
MyHRScreens™ provides employee screening solutions to companies of all sizes throughout the US. We help employers develop effective screening programs through excellent service and a streamlined online employment screening solution that provides easy and efficient ordering backed by best-in-class support.
Gigi Turner
MyHRConcierge
+1 855-538-6947 ext. 107
email us here