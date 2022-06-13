Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Key Companies and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of patients with malignant tumors and rising prevalence of colorectal cancer are key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 1.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 37.3%, Market Trends – Development of optimized polyepitope neoantigen-based DNA vaccine ” — Emergen Research

Global neoantigen targeted therapies market size reached USD 1.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 37.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Increasing incidence of malignant tumors and rising prevalence of cancer are some key factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. The process of tumor formation results in expression of certain novel protein molecules on the surface of the cancerous cells, known as neoantigens. The proteins are being used in the healthcare sector to strengthen patient immune system and elicit a strong immunogenic response against cancer cells. Optimized polyepitope nucleic acid vaccines are under development to be used as immunotherapies for treatment of several types of cancer. This has increased the adoption of such therapies and is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include BioNTech SE, Gritstone Bio, Inc., Genocea Biosciences, Moderna, Inc., Agenus, Inc., Immatics N.V., Advaxis, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Achilles Therapeutics Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Highlights from the Report

Gynecological cancer segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of cases of cervical cancer and increasing usage of neoantigen immunotherapy to treat the disease is increasing its demand and is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Off-the-shelf neoantigen segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of off-the-shelf neoantigen to block the formation of cancer cells and recent data releases related to development of off-the-shelf vaccines are expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

DNA/RNA-based vaccines segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Research publications reported in 2021 highlighting the development of optimized neoantigen nucleic acid vaccines is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

The report studies the historical data of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global neoantigen targeted therapies market on the basis of target disease indication, neoantigen type, immunotherapy type, and region:

Target Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Colorectal Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Non-Small Cell Lung cancer

Bone Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Neoantigen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Personalized Neoantigen

Off-the-shelf Neoantigen

Immunotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA/RNA-based Vaccines

Protein-based Vaccines

Dendritic Cell Vaccines

TIL-based Therapies

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

