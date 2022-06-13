Explosion Proof Equipment Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021 to 2027 Report Published By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising awareness to prevent the explosion, rising government initiatives for labor safety are driving the demand for the market.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is forecasted to be worth USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The Explosion Proof Equipment market is forecasted to grow substantially throughout the forecast period due to the growing government policies in labor protection. The rising willingness to improve protection in industrialized areas is expected to further augment the market growth. Besides, The increasing concern for preventing explosions among several industries is also expected to boost the market growth.

Over the forecast period, the Zone 0 segment is expected to capture the largest market. An explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture of air and flammable substances, in the form of gas, vapor, or mist, is continuously or regularly present in this zone for a prolonged period.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of this Market Report to understand the structure of the complete Study Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/247

In October 2020, Rockwell Automation Inc. has announced the acquisition of Oylo, a privately held supplier of industrial cybersecurity systems. In this rapidly developing market, the acquisition of Oylo further increases Rockwell’s global distribution platform and extends the range of cybersecurity services applicable to the industrial market.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Size – USD 7.20 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the need to improve industrial areas' safety. For the forecast timeframe, the gas explosion protection expected to be the largest market in the Explosion Proof Equipment Market as dangerous areas such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2 can be protected by this.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Over the forecast period, the Zone 0 segment is expected to capture the largest market. An explosive atmosphere consisting of a mixture of air and flammable substances, in the form of gas, vapor, or mist, is continuously or regularly present in this zone for a prolonged period.

The segment of cable glands is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period since cable glands perform significant functions in managing cables.

Over the forecast period, the oil & gas industry is anticipated to hold the largest market, as the explosion-proof equipment is widely used in Liquefied Natural Gas plants and oil refinery.

Due to the rising number of production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in this region, Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecasted period. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical, oil & gas, and chemical industry is a major factor in Europe's market growth.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc, Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A. among others.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/explosion-proof-equipment-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, protection type, zone, application, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prevention

Containment

Segregation

Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection

Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lifting Systems

Cable Glands

Lighting Systems

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Material Handling Systems

Switches & Sockets

HVAC

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

Others

Explosion Proof Equipment Market Reports inquiry and request for customization @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/247

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Destinations of This report:

1. To make accessible the wide-going outline of the market.

2. To accomplish the data about the central members in this industry, their item portfolios, and their key techniques.

3. To know about the future standpoint and possibilities for this market investigation and figure 2021-2028.

4. To dissect the market size of the market so that understanding the critical patterns from it gets simple.

5. To look at the market dependent on item, portion of the overall industry, and size of the item share.

6. To dissect possibilities or openings on the lookout for partners by realizing the high-development fragments of the market.

7. To increase bits of knowledge about the major provincial experiences in which the is prospering.

Take a Look at our other Reports:

3d bioprinting market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-bioprinting-market

synthetic blood substitutes market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market

cell-free dna testing market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cell-free-dna-market

rehabilitation robotics market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-robotics-market

thin wall packaging market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/thin-wall-packaging-market

inhalation and nasal spray market

https://www.google.am/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/inhalation-and-nasal-spray-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your needs.