Airborne LiDAR Market Projected to Reach USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027 | Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 405.8 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 16.5%, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of Airborne LiDAR in the defense industry.

The growing demand for geo exploration activities and remote scouting, rising demand for 3d imaging, and increasing transportation activities Across the World is driving the demand for the market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Airborne LiDAR Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the increasing demand for remote scouting and geo exploration operations, the airborne LiDAR market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast timeframe. In different fields, such as geographic measurements and corridor mapping, the growing demand for 3D imaging is expected to further fuel market growth. However, it is expected that technological challenges in gathering, distributing, and managing the quality of real-time data would impede market growth over the forecast timeframe.

The study on the Global Airborne LiDAR Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Airborne LiDAR market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Airborne LiDAR industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Airborne LiDAR industry.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/239

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, FLIR Systems, Inc. acquired Endeavor Robotic Holdings, Inc. With the incorporation of Endeavor, FLIR became the largest supplier of unmanned aerial (UAVs) and terrain applications to meet the needs of warfighters, as well as public security.

Due to the advantages of high frequency, improved monitoring coupled with low power laser, better resolution, cost-effective data management, and improved laser integration (Neat-infra-red), the topographic segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

In the forecast timeframe, the fixed-wing aircraft are accounted for the largest market. Fixed-wing aircraft include non-moving wings that are controlled by a propeller or piston. This is quite frequently used for extended travel times.

Over the forecast period, the laser segment is expected to hold the largest market. The segmental development is stimulated by this component's benefits, like greater reliability and performance in terms of standard and 3D imaging.

During the forecast period, the corridor mapping segment is expected to dominate the market because this is the only application that provides the vegetation's true distance in almost real-time.

Leading Companies of the Airborne LiDAR Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Leica Geosystems, Saab AB, FLIR Systems, Inc., Teledyne Technologies International Corp, Faro Technologies, Inc., Lasermap Inc., Merrick & Company, Inc., Xactsense Inc., RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, and Firmatek, L.L.C. among others.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/239

Furthermore, the report divides the Airborne LiDAR market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne LiDAR Market on the basis of type, platform, component, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Bathymetric

Topographic

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UAVs

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cameras

Lasers

Micro-electromechanical Systems

Inertial Navigation Systems

GPS/GNSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Exploration & Detection

Corridor Mapping

Seismology

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mining

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Agriculture

Others

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Airborne LiDAR market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Airborne LiDAR market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/239

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Airborne LiDAR Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Airborne LiDAR market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Airborne LiDAR market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Airborne LiDAR market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/239

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Ai-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-enabled-medical-imaging-solutions-market

Fluid Transfer System Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-transfer-system-market

E-Waste And Information Technology Asset Disposition Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/e-waste-and-information-technology-asset-disposition-market

Fc Fusion Protein Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fc-fusion-protein-market

Occlusion Devices Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/occlusion-devices-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Airborne LiDAR Market Size Worth USD 1,291.2 Million by 2027