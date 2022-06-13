Submit Release
Chmura Economics & Analytics Analyzes DEI Among High-Paying Jobs

Chmura provides labor market software, consulting, and data, so you can make informed decisions that grow your community.

With increasing focus on DEI, Chmura sought to find if the workers with the “best” jobs in the U.S. reflect the demographic landscape of the workforce.

This white paper presents research designed to answer the question, “do people in some of the highest-paying jobs in the nation look like the population as a whole?””
— Bryan Shelly
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of increasing focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Chmura Economics & Analytics sought to find if the workers with the “best” jobs in the United States reflect the actual demographic landscape of the workforce.

Armed with extensive labor market data and its powerful JobsEQ® software, Chmura analyzed the racial, ethnic, and gender makeup of the elite workforce in the 100 largest metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs).

Chmura defined elite jobs as the highest-paying and fastest growing in the labor market and created an “inclusion ratio” that compares the share of Black, Hispanic, and female workers who occupy these jobs with the share of all jobs these groups occupy.

The study found that the United States’ workforce has plenty of progress to make so that the distribution of elite workers matches the diversity of all workers. There is not a single area in the country where the people in the best jobs look like the overall labor force.


Some highlights include:
• The most inclusive MSA for Blacks is Jackson, MS. The least inclusive MSA for Blacks is San Francisco, CA.
• Transcending traditional stereotypes, the South holds nine out of the ten most representative MSAs for Blacks.
• The most inclusive MSA for Hispanics is McAllen, TX. The least inclusive MSA for Hispanics is Milwaukee, WI.
• Inclusion of Blacks and Hispanics in elite jobs improved in areas with lower populations.
• The most inclusive MSA for women is Lakeland, FL. The least inclusive MSA for women is Colorado Springs, CO.

Transcending traditional stereotypes, the South holds nine out of the ten most representative MSAs for Blacks. Inclusion of Blacks and Hispanics in elite jobs improved in areas with lower populations. To see how representative the elite workforce is in your metropolitan area, read the report here:

To see how representative the elite workforce is in your metropolitan area, read the report here: https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:6cbc2546-09a1-3052-af82-9dd3d9004af9#pageNum=1

