Real Estate Developer Pedro Martin of Terra on What Makes the Miami Community So Special

Pedro Martin of Terra Explains the Many Reasons Why the Community of Miami, Florida is Such a Popular to Live and Work

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES , June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading member of the real estate developing industry, Pedro Martin of Terra is in a prime position to extol the many virtues of Florida.He is the CEO, Chairman, and Owner of Terra Group, a real estate developing business that is currently responsible for approximately $2 billion in regional projects. Martin has been leading Terra Group’s capital-raising and development efforts since 2001. His long tenure in Florida gives him unique insight into what makes Miami such a special community.Miami Offers a Wide Range of AttractionsMiami is home to approximately 467,963 people, according to the latest statistics from City Data. This number has increased by 29% from 2000, indicating Miami is a thriving city that attracts newcomers in droves. That’s no wonder since the climate is so pleasant. During the summer, temperatures average in the 80s, while remaining in the 70s even in winter.With a median household income of $42,966, per Data USA, Miami offers residents homes with a median property value of $358,500. Homeowners enjoy that there so many area attractions to enjoy on their time off.For example, Miami is home to Miami Metrozoo, which protects tropical animals, and the Miami Seaquarium, which is fun for the whole family. Scientific researchers thrive at Miami University, while those who are out of school indulge their curiosity at places such as the Historical Museum of Southern Florida, the Miccosukee Indian Village, and the Miami Art Museum.Pedro Martin of Terra on Why People Favor Miami Pedro Martin of Terra loves the city of Miami for the same reasons its enthusiastic residents have: There’s something for everybody.It’s a beautiful area with plenty of natural features. Miami is divided into four main sections. South Beach is famed for its shoreline. Downtown Miami is a thriving, bustling area. In the area Northwest of the downtown area is the central business area. And in Southern Miami, you’ll find historical places such as Coral Way and Coconut Grove.As for work, the chief industries in Miami include food services and accommodations (12.9%), construction at 9% and healthcare at 8.8%, and scientific/professional services at 6.9%, per City Data.Miami is a city where people can go from seeing wild alligators in nature to spending time in busy nightspots at the beach to having fun in Little Havana, home to so many people from the nearby nation of Cuba.And when it’s time to watch sporting events or take in a concert, American Airlines Arena is the biggest venue in Miami. Another place for sports enthusiasts in the community is Dolphin Stadium, situated in Miami Gardens.From riding bikes along the shore to taking jet skis or boat tours out on the water, people never run out of activities to do in a gorgeous setting like Miami.Natural Beauty Abounds in Miami, FloridaYou can’t mention Miami without thinking of Miami Beach, where art deco and pristine sands entice individuals to dip their toes in the water.Everglades National Park is known for being the most extensive subtropical wetlands in the United States, situated 30 miles from downtown Miami, per U.S. News & World Report.Bayfront Park offers activities in a natural setting where people can enjoy gazing across Biscayne Bay. Another beautiful area that makes Miami such a great community is the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, with 83 acres of greenery.Construction professional Pedro Martin of Terra is quick to point out the quirky Coral Castle Museum of Miami, which is a sculpture garden built from coral rocks. Now a museum, Coral Castle evolved between 1923 and 1951, as its designer, Ed Leedskalnin created it, carving 1,100 tons of rock over the decades.Terra Aims for Sustainability in Miami Construction ProjectsPedro Martin of Terra has a policy to strive for sustainability in real estate and construction projects. To that end, he and his team focus on Miami projects that use resilient construction processes. Connections to transit constitute a significant priority, along with access to renewable energy sources. Terra also prefers to incorporate green space in new developments.Martin’s involvement in the Miami community goes far beyond construction projects. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the University of Miami’s Masters of Real Estate Development + Urbanism program. That’s not surprising, given that Martin earned his undergraduate, law degree and MBA from the University of Miami.He also belongs to the Sea Level Rise Committee and serves as Chair of the Neighborhoods Committee for The Underline, a 10-mile long park now being constructed.Moving to Miami, Florida for Fun in the SunWith so many amenities and attractions in Miami, it’s no wonder that people want to make this community their home or place to work. That’s one reason why Pedro Martin of Terra is proud to conduct business in Miami, Florida, where he knows he can make a real difference in helping connect people with the property of their dreams.