UAS Traffic Management System Market 2030 | Emerging Technological Trends, Future Growth and Business Opportunities

Rapid deployment of drones for commercial and civil applications is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 969.7 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.3%, Market Trends – Rapid adoption of drones in commercial airspace ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022

The global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) system market size is expected to reach USD 5,053.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen.

Rapid deployment of drones for commercial and civil applications, coupled with major investment by government as well as private companies to develop and deploy advanced and safe UAS traffic management systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. UTM is a traffic management ecosystem, which is specially used for managing small drone traffic in lower-level airspace. It consists of several subsystems, designed to provide end-to-end service. UTM system is an accumulation of various information using different data service providers. Information comprises weather conditions, airspace traffic, drone registration, and operator’s credentials, which help UAS manage traffic. It utilizes various technologies, which are inspired by aviation traffic management systems.

As well as new entrants in the UAS Traffic Management System market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the global market report include Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo S.p.A., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Altitude Angel, Harris Corporation, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Precision Hawk, Frequentis Group, and Collins Aerospace.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad UAS Traffic Management System market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

Services segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. UTM systems transmit important data to drone operators regarding flight and security. This helps in enhance service quality of drones and UAS. UTM solutions provide three types of services, which are security services, information services, and combat services.

Persistent segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to rapid improvement of transportation activities across the globe, which is driving inclining demand for drones and UTM systems. Persistent UTM is mainly important for low-altitude operations in an authorized flying area, and provides aerial vehicles with continuous automated coverage.

Transportation and logistics segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of small UAS systems by logistic industries.

The global UAS Traffic Management System market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the UAS Traffic Management System sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global UTM system market on the basis of solutions, component, type, end use, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Security Services

Fight Services

Information Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Persistent

Non-Persistent

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Agriculture and Forestry

Surveillance and Monitoring

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the UAS Traffic Management System Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the UAS Traffic Management System market?

What are the key product types and applications of the UAS Traffic Management System industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the UAS Traffic Management System market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

