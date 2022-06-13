AI-based Sensors Market Analysis, Industry Growth, COVID-19 Market Scenario and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

AI-based Sensors Market Size – USD 11.76 billion in 2019, AI Sensors Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Trends –Advancement in technology.

The global AI-based Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 152.55 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The demand for the market is mainly driven by the application of artificial intelligence in different sectors, such as entertainment, education, health, transport, and utilities. Owing to rapid urbanization and digitalization globally, end-user sectors like manufacturing, consumer electronics, and automotive and transport have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems for operating. AI-based sensors are being used across these industries as they help in automating processes, help in maintaining product quality, and help in producing more efficient products.

The growth of the AI-based sensors market is expected to be restrained because of low awareness regarding the use of sensors and stigma against using IoT and Cloud services owing to its vulnerability and possibility of a leak of data. It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies and governments would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the market to thrive upon.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key participants include Augury Systems, Glassbeam, Siemens AG, PointGrab, Maana, Tellmeplus, Sentenai, Versos Systems, Tachyus, and United Technology, among others.

Highlights from the Report

The neural network, in the type segment, is forecasted to grow with a significant CAGR of 37.9% during the forecast period. Consistent development in artificial intelligence is increasing the application of neural networks in sensors. It helps in the assistance of fraud detection in the BFSI and e-commerce sectors.

Artificial intelligence for the analysis of sensors enables predictions and classifications by using sensor signals as compared to other physics-based models. This latest innovation can be witnessed in the application of medical diagnosis and predictive management.

Artificial intelligence, along with machine learning algorithms, is used in different construction workflows such as quality check, scheduling, issue tracking, safety management, resource, and design management. With the infiltration of COVID-19, AI-based sensors demand is growing in these sectors for remote usage.

The report studies the historical data of the AI-based Sensors Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI-based Sensors Market on the basis of type, application, technology, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Case-based reasoning

Ambient-intelligence

Neural networks

Inductive learning

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Biosensor

 Health Monitoring

 Maintenance and Inspection

 Human-computer interaction

 Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

 Natural Language Processing

 Machine Learning

 Computer Vision

 Context-aware Computing

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the AI-based Sensors market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the AI-based Sensors market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

