Crop Monitoring Market Regional Size, Share Report: Top Companies, Segmentation, Demand with Global Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection

Rising demand for food led by increasing global population and growing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques are driving the global crop monitoring market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the measures taken by governments of several countries to meet the rising demand for food. Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring. Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future. Rising labor wages led by the declining agricultural workforce in developed economies has resulted in the shift of preference toward automation operations achieved through usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector.

The report on the Global Crop Monitoring Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Crop Monitoring Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Click the link to get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/410

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, YARA International, a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM announced to have concluded an agreement to build a leading farming digital platform of the world, which would provide holistic digital services and instant agronomic advices.

The sensing & imagery segment held the largest market share of 49.3% in 2019. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The rising need to obtain real-time data on fields and crops to evaluate and analyze the data for growth in farming operations has increased the utilization of sensing and monitoring devices, which has driven the segment.

The crop scouting & monitoring segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. Rising need to detect pests and diseases as early as possible and implement a safe and effective treatment has driven the segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most rapidly expanding market for crop monitoring during the forecast period. Growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing economies, is driving the market for crop monitoring in the region.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Crop Monitoring market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Crop Monitoring according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, and Lindsay Corporation.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/410

Emergen Research has segmented the global crop monitoring market in terms of technology, offering, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Soil Monitoring

Variable Rate Application

Field Mapping

Yield Mapping & Monitoring

Crop Scouting & Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Others

Regional Analysis of the Crop Monitoring Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Crop Monitoring market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/410

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Crop Monitoring market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Crop Monitoring market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Crop Monitoring market.

Key Coverage of the Crop Monitoring Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Crop Monitoring market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Crop Monitoring market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Click here to Proceed Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/410

Thank you for reading our report. To request a customization or for further inquiries, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored meet to your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Smart Indoor Garden Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-indoor-garden-market

Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/expanded-thermoplastic-polyurethane-market

Cybersecurity Mesh Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cybersecurity-mesh-market

Semiconductor Lasers Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/semiconductor-lasers-market

Geographic Information System Software In Agriculture Market

https://www.google.ad/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geographic-information-system-software-in-agriculture-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Crop Monitoring Market Size Worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027