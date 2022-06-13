Activated Carbon Market Research 2028 Current as Well as the Future Challenges: Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas.,
Rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing R&D activities to develop new activated carbon products
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global activated carbon market revenue growth include rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing research and development initiatives to develop newly activated carbon products for various applications.
A new industry overview of the Global Activated Carbon Market has been released by The Emergen Research, featuring a thorough chronological order of market events influencing overall growth scenario and tempo of the Activated Carbon market. This report has been designed to understand the exact pulse of the market, which is crucial to develop novel growth strategies, supplementing upward rise in the growth chart.
Market Dynamics:
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Activated Carbon market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Activated Carbon market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Activated Carbon market.
The report covers the following companies-
Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD., Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Puragen LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, and ADA-ES, Inc.
Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Bead Activated Carbon
Polymer Coated Activated Carbon
Powdered Activated Carbon
Granular Activated Carbon
Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon
Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Gas Phase
Liquid Phase
End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Electronics
Mining
Water Treatment
Metal Extraction
Oil & Gas
Pulp & Paper
Automotive
Food & Beverages
Healthcare
Air Purification
Others
Key point summary of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.
It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.
The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.
It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.
The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.
The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.
Regional Outlook of Activated Carbon Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
