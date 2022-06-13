Companion Diagnostics Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Companion Diagnostics Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

Companion Diagnostics Market Size – USD 2.43 Billion in 2019, Companion Diagnostics Market Growth - CAGR of 18.9%, Companion Diagnostics Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Companion Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

Companion diagnostics are procedures or examinations that include knowledge necessary for the secure and prosperous usage of a medical drug in question. It enables the recognition of the possibility of an individual benefiting from a pharmaceutical drug or having adverse effects. It assists in assessing the patient reaction to a procedure so that medication may be modified to improve health and effectiveness. Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine should pave the way for companion diagnostics because it forms an integral part of personalized medicine.

Owing to increased identification, care, and surveillance of a variety of illnesses, biomarkers and companion diagnostics have seen strong demand. Such diagnostic assessments increase the product development cycle by rising and growing the research and development costs and raising the approval rates of the drug. Furthermore, the increasing growth in the prevalence of numerous tumors, respiratory ailments, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe is anticipated to boost potential demand for companion diagnostic tests. Nevertheless, high costs of associated diagnostic tests, combined with a shortage of reimbursement policies in certain countries, are likely to hinder market development over the forecasted era.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/31

The study further explores and provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics and recent trends, focusing on various key factors and potential growth opportunities and risks. The report focuses on leading regions and their major countries to anticipate market growth in the forecast years.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Foundation Medicine, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Johnson & Johnson, Arup Laboratories, Abbott, MolecularMD, BioMérieux, and Illumina, among others.

Highlights from the Report

Based on technology, genetic sequencing generated a revenue of USD 0.47 billion in 2019. It projected to rise with a CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period due to the highly technological sequencing methods that allow the detection of mutations, fusions, alterations in copy numbers, tumor mutation burden, microsatellite instability, etc.

The skin cancer disease indication expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecasted period attributable to the increasing skin cancer incidence due to medication side effects and prolonged sensitivity to toxic sun rays are helping doctors to manage patients with skin cancer.

The hospital application is the major contributor to the Companion Diagnostics Market. The hospital application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 59.5% of the market in the year 2019, due to the availability of established hospital infrastructure, and qualified professionals increase the inclination of patients towards hospitals coupled with the growing patient pool due to a high incidence of chronic diseases would be helpful for the growth of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/31

The report studies the historical data of the Companion Diagnostics Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Companion Diagnostics Market based on the technology, disease indication, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Immunohistochemistry

In Situ Hybridization

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genetic Sequencing

Disease Indication Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Skin Cancer

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Companion Diagnostics Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/31

Key Points of Companion Diagnostics Market:

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the Companion Diagnostics market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Companion Diagnostics market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

medical lighting technologies market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-lighting-technologies-market

unmanned composite materials market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/unmanned-composite-materials-market

industrial iot market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-iot-market

signal intelligence market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/signal-intelligence-market

neurostimulation devices market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neurostimulation-devices-market

sodium dichromate market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sodium-dichromate-market

in silico drug discovery market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-silico-drug-discovery-market

gerd drugs and devices market

https://maps.google.tn/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gerd-drugs-and-devices-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Companion Diagnostics Market Size Worth USD 9.72 Billion By 2027