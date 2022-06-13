Laboratory Informatics Market Size Worth USD 4.21 Billion in 2028 | Agilent Technologies, Dassault Systèmes , LabLynx.

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 2.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced technologies

Market Size – USD 2.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of advanced technologies and process automation in the healthcare sector globally ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory informatics market revenue growth is expected to be continued to be driven by factors including rising need for more cost-effective laboratory automation solutions and increasing adoption of laboratory information management systems in bio-banks or bio-repositories. In addition, constantly evolving technological advancements in software solutions for laboratory informatics and rising need to comply with regulatory standards are other major factors expected to boost revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Laboratory informatics is a specialized application of information technology designed with the objective of optimizing and extending laboratory operations using a software, instruments, and data management tools. It enables scientific data to be recorded, processed, and interpreted for usage and storage in order to support research & development projects and lab testing efforts, while maximizing efficiency of laboratory operations. Informatics tools help to manage laboratory data and progress in lab workflow, and offer flexibility in terms of operating and managing lab procedures through mobile applications.

Steady revenue growth of the global laboratory informatics market can be attributed to factors such as increasing need for scientific data integration solutions, increasing number of diagnostic lab tests, rising awareness regarding benefits of automation such as high accuracy and efficiency of results, and rising emphasis of government agencies on adoption of laboratory automation systems to minimize human errors. However, lack of skilled laboratory informatics specialists is a major factor that could hamper market revenue growth during the forecast period. Additionally, lack of standards for integrating laboratory informatics solutions, high maintenance and service costs are other factors that could hamper adoption rate of laboratory informatics to some extent.

If you are a Laboratory Informatics vendor and deals in exports imports then this article will help you understand the Sales Volume with Impacting Trends.

Click To get FREE SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/435

This 265-page Laboratory Informatics market report examines the Laboratory Informatics market in detail and provides market sizing & outlook by technology and by region until 2026. The report also highlights key use cases, leading industry suppliers, adoption strategies, detailed case studies, disruptive trends, and other insights related to Laboratory Informatics.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Laboratory Informatics industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of powerful market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Laboratory Informatics market. These players are said to dominate the industry owing to their strong geographical reach and large production facilities. These companies are said to be in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Laboratory Informatics market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Book this research study!!! Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/435

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electronic Lab Notebooks

Laboratory Information Management Systems

Scientific Data Management Systems

Electronic Data Capture

Laboratory Execution Systems

Clinical Data Management Systems

Enterprise Content Management

Chromatography Data Systems

Regional Analysis:

The global Laboratory Informatics market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

For further information on this analysis, please visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laboratory-informatics-market

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Why Choose Emergen Research?

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Technological updates analysis

Location Quotients Analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Product Mix Matrix

Vendor Management

Cost Benefit Analysis

Supply chain optimization analysis

Patent Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

R & D Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/435

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Laboratory Informatics by Players

4 Laboratory Informatics by Regions

4.1 Laboratory Informatics Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Laboratory Informatics Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Laboratory Informatics Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Laboratory Informatics Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Laboratory Informatics Market Size Growth

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Laboratory Informatics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/435

Explore Related Reports From Emergen Research:

radiofrequency-based devices market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiofrequency-based-devices-market

electric vehicle brake pads market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-brake-pads-market

smart space market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-space-market

dating services market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dating-services-market

next generation integrated circuit market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-integrated-circuit-market

high precision asphere market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-precision-asphere-market

deep space exploration and technology market

https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-space-exploration-and-technology-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.



Laboratory Informatics Market Size Worth USD 4.21 Billion in 2028