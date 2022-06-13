Small Caliber Ammunition Market to Worth USD 9.35 Billion by 2028 | BAE Systems, Nammo AS, CBC Global Ammunition

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.74 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%, Market Trends – High demand from military and homeland security

Increasing incidence of domestic insurgency, cross-border conflicts, and hunting and shooting activities are driving small caliber ammunition market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global small caliber ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 9.35 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing defense spending, growing interest in activities such as hunting and shooting, increasing number of civilian gun owners, rising concerns regarding personal safety, and owing a gun for self-defense and protection are some key factors driving global small caliber ammunition market revenue growth. Target shooting such as skeet shooting, field shooting, and trap shooting are popular in various countries across the globe, and this is supporting steady demand for small caliber ammunition. In addition, demand for handguns and small caliber ammunition for self-defense is increasing owing to rising incidence of crimes against person and property in various countries. Furthermore, major countries such as the U.S., China, and Russia are focusing more on spending significant amounts on the procurement of small caliber ammunition to replace old arsenals with latest equipment. Increasing civil wars and conflicts, terrorist activities, and launch of more modern defense products are some other key drivers for growth of the global small caliber ammunition market.

The latest and updated research report on the Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Small Caliber Ammunition market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Small Caliber Ammunition market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2020, Thales’s subsidiary, Australian Munitions, recorded its largest munitions export orders of over USD 30 Million from the U.S., New Zealand, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Australian Munitions is a major manufacturer of some of the world’s best propellants and small caliber ammunition and this order will increase small caliber ammunition market growth globally.

9mm segment accounted for significantly robust revenue share in 2020 owing to feature of reduced gun recoil, which makes it easier to handle. This caliber is widely used by law enforcement agencies as it allows faster target acquisition owing to compact size, which makes it easier to carry.

Lead segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020 and is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Lead is cheap, malleable, and has low melting point, which makes it easier to mold and shape than most other materials.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increased usage of small caliber ammunition among armed forces and growing number of drug cartels in neighboring region such as Central America.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Aguila Ammunition, BAE Systems, Nammo AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, CBC Global Ammunition, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Elbit Systems Ltd., FN Herstal, Denel Pretoria Metal Pressings (PMP), and Olin Corporation.

Furthermore, the report divides the Small Caliber Ammunition market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global small caliber ammunition market on the basis of caliber type, bullet type, gun type, end-use, and region:

Caliber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

.223 Remington

.308 Winchester

9mm

62mm

45 ACP

.338 Lapua Magnum

56mm

Others

Bullet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lead

Copper

Brass

Others

Gun Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Rifles

Pistols

Handguns

Shotguns

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Military and Homeland Security

Law Enforcement

Hunting and Sports

Self-defense

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Small Caliber Ammunition industry

