Cathode Materials Market 2020 Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

Increasing usage of cathode materials in Lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicles and growing demand for consumer electronics are driving the demand

Cathode Materials Market Size – USD 17.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends –Growing demand for cathode materials based lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industries.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for Electronic vehicles in the Developing economies. The increasing utilization of lightweight and chargeable batteries in consumer electronic products is expected to drive the demand for the product.The increasing demand for uninterruptible power supply systems for industrial operations in the manufacturing or chemical, or oil & gas industries results in the growing usage of cathode materials-based lithium-ion batteries.

Market Scenario:

The report covers the following companies-

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In 2018, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd entered into a licensing agreement with Silatronix, Inc. to lengthen the life of the lithium-ion batteries and improve the storage stability of the batteries at high temperatures.

Lead Dioxide held the largest market share of 32.3% in the year of 2019 due to the increasing investments in the research and development by the manufacturers of the cathode materials.

The Lead-Acid battery is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period as the lead-acid batteries generate recyclable & renewable energy and reduce the CO2 emission levels.

The Automotive segment dominated the market with a share of 42.4% in 2019 due to the reduction in the price of the Lithium-ion batteries and shifting of preference of the automobile industries towards the application of sustainable and clean fuel.

Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global Cathode Materials Market on the basis of Material, Battery Type, Application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead Dioxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Other Cathode Materials

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lead-acid

Lithium-ion

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Energy storage

Automotive

Power tools

Consumer Electronics

Others

The global Cathode Materials Market is forecasted to be worth USD 27.84 Billion in 2027