Canned Sardines Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the Forecast Period, to Reach a Value of USD 14.8 Bn By 2032

Demand for canned sardines is expected to rise as a result of increased product consumption due to health benefits and the manufacturers' use of sustainable fish farming practices. Furthermore, the benefits of this product, such as its long shelf life and ease of preparation, are expected to fuel expansion

The global Canned Sardines Market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.6% and is anticipated to reach a valuation of around USD 14.8 Bn by 2032. Sardines are one of the healthiest seafood because they are high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-12, calcium, and a range of other nutrients. Heart disease which has become one of the prevalent causes of death in the US can be prevented by the intake of Omega-3 fatty acids as it provides the anti-inflammatory properties.



Sardines help to improve heart function, the immune system, cholesterol levels, cardiovascular health, brain function, lower blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

These advantages have prompted people to include canned sardines in their everyday diets because they are convenient and healthful. Sardines are now suggested for preventing and treating various ailments in the health and nutrition markets as a result of this. The market for canned sardines is expanding as a result of these growing health benefits.

Further, manufacturers of canned sardines are focused on selling their items on the online store and increasing their promotion on the internet as the e-commerce sector grows. As consumers now are more aware of the health advantages of seafood, demand for canned foods is expected to rise.

Moreover, the businesses are also working to make seafood cans recyclable and offer certified products. Transparency and security are top priorities for businesses. Businesses are focusing on offering the greatest quality seafood as well as revolutionary canning technologies that preserve proteins and allow them to be stored for longer periods of time in response to the increased demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is segmented based on product type, wherein, smoked canned sardines is anticipated to account for around 51.5% of the market share over the forecast period. The North American Canned Sardines Market is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. East Asia is inferred to account for 19.8% of the global Canned Sardines Market consumption through 2032.





“Rising demand for seafood with negligible mercury content and high omega-3 and vitamin D is expected to drive the Canned Sardines market." According to the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The demand for canned seafood is being driven by rising concerns about product with both ease of convenience and healthy. Furthermore, as key brands are promoting their brands with sustainable packaging which is environmentally safe and energy-efficient technology, it is likely to have a substantial impact on the market.

Some of the key players operating in the Canned Sardines Market Crown Prine, Santo Amaro, Brunswick, Matiz, MW Polar, Ocean Price, Nuri, Thai, Union Group (TUF), Bumble Bee Food, Natural Sea, Frinsa del Noroeste, Ongreen Thailand Co, Ligo, Wild Planet, Century Pacific Food, Hagoramo and Goody and others.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global Canned Sardines Market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on the canned sardines market by product type (smoked, cooked), by flavor (with olive oil, with sunflower oil, with tomato sauce, with salt and water (brine), with extra virgin oil, others (soy sauce, vegetable oil, natural oil)), by claims organic, kosher, non gmo, no preservatives and others, by distribution channel food service, travel retail, retail & region across seven major regions of the world.

