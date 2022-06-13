Warehouse Management System Market Outlook By Industry Revenue, Regions and Top Key Players Analysis 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global warehouse management system market size reached USD 3.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for cloud-based warehouse management systems due to growth of the e-commerce industry is driving market revenue growth.

The Warehouse Management System (WMS) is a software that enables companies to efficiently manage their warehouse operations through a set of pre-defined processes. The entire functioning of the warehouse management system includes everything from inventory management, auditing, to picking up goods and materials. Companies are currently implementing warehouse management systems extensively into their work processes to obtain maximum visibility into their inventory in real time, which enables them to make better-informed decisions and thus, improve the overall efficiency of business operations.

Increasing demand for managed services is driving growth of warehouse management systems. Managed services are responsibilities and tasks that are handled by a third party, and they assist companies in significantly lowering operational costs and improving product service quality. A managed service provider is responsible for the functionality of the service or equipment, which is managed under a Service Level Agreement (SLA). Organizations outsource the responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need for a variety of processes and functions to improve operations and cut overall costs.

This 265-page Warehouse Management System (WMS) market report examines the Warehouse Management System (WMS) market in detail and provides market sizing & outlook by technology and by region until 2026. The report also highlights key use cases, leading industry suppliers, adoption strategies, detailed case studies, disruptive trends, and other insights related to Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Competitive Landscape:

The global Warehouse Management System (WMS) industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of powerful market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Warehouse Management System (WMS) market. These players are said to dominate the industry owing to their strong geographical reach and large production facilities. These companies are said to be in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Körber AG, Oracle, SAP, IBM, Infor, PSI Logistics, PTC, and Tecsys Inc

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Labor Management System

Analytics & Optimization

Billing & Yard Management

Systems Integration & Maintenance

Consulting Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Warehouse Management System (WMS) market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

