Cell Expansion Market Size, Top Leading Countries, Consumption, Companies, Drivers, Trends, Challenges & Forecast 2027

Market Size – USD 12.91 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.0%, Market Trends – Increasing incidence of cancer

Growing trend of personalized medicine and investment in research and development activities is projected to drive the demand for cell expansion market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell expansion market is estimated to reach value of USD 39.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of chronic and rare diseases such as cancer is driving revenue growth of cell expansion market. Increased investment by the governments of various countries in research and a growing number of GMP-certified production facilities is expected to contribute to growth of the market.

Adoption of regenerative medicines and growing incidence of cancer are some of the driving factors of the cell expansion market. Cell expansion is used in drug testing and development of cell-based therapy and cancer tissues. High cost of cell-based research and stringent regulations are hindering growth of cell expansion market.

The Global Cell Expansion Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Cell Expansion industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Cell Expansion market along with crucial statistical data about the Cell Expansion market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2020, Danaher completed the acquisition of General Electric’s life science division. The acquisition cost the company USD 21.4 Billion and is a unit that employs 850 people in Massachusetts. The division will be named Cytiva.

Consumable segment accounted for a larger revenue share of product segment in cell expansion market in 2019. Availability of various reagents and media for treatment of specific types of cell is driving the demand of the segment.

Human stem cells are witnessing increased demand owing to growth in research and popularity of regenerative medicine. Application of automated systems in the production of clinical-grade stem cells is driving the growth of the segment.

Regenerative medicine & stem cell research segment accounted for largest revenue share in application segment. Increased funding for research in stem cells and growing popularity of regenerative medicine are contributing to growth of the segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in cell expansion market in 2019. The research companies in the region are equipped with sophisticated equipment, advanced sensors, and receive massive funds from the public and private sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Merck KGAA, Terumo Corporation, Stemcell Technologies, Inc., Cellexus, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Himedia Laboratories.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global cell expansion market based on product, cell type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Consumables

Reagents

Media

Sera

Disposables

Instruments

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment

Flow Cytometers

Centrifuges

Cell Counters

Other Supporting Equipment

Bioreactors

Microcarrier Bioreactors

Microcarrier-based anchorage-dependent bioreactors

Suspension-based anchorage-independent bioreactors

Perfusion/Hollow Fiber Bioreactors

Automated Cell Expansion Systems

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Mammalian

Human

Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Embryonic Stem Cells

Differentiated Cells

Animal

Microbial

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research

Cancer and Cell-based Research

Other (clinical studies, toxicology studies)

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Cell Banks

Other End Users (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories)

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Cell Expansion market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Cell Expansion market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Cell Expansion market.

Radical Highlights of the Cell Expansion Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Cell Expansion market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Cell Expansion market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

