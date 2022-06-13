Food Delivery Software Market would Register a Healthy Growth of USD 311.43 Billion in 2028, By Emergen Research.

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food delivery services market size is expected to reach USD 311.43 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 11.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Surge in Internet penetration, rising usage of smartphones, increasing number of dual income families, and rise in demand for quick access to affordable food are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Food delivery services include delivering groceries from supermarkets, meals from restaurants, and vegetable box deliveries, among others. Advancements in technology have enabled provision of quicker and more prompt services, thereby serving to enhance customer experience and retaining existing customers as well. Guarantee of safe and secure deliveries is also driving popularity of services provided. The market is highly competitive currently, and error in delivery item or misplacing of package can damage the reputation of the delivery service provider. Real-time tracking of food parcels from location to destination has served to make the delivery process more transparent to customers and offers warranty for safer delivery.

Online food delivery services platforms have witnessed major growth in recent years and revenue is expected to increase at a significant rate going ahead. High focus on providing better convenience and wider variety of cuisine and food choices for consumers, offer of discounts and deals, and option for customers to order from different restaurants with a single tap in their smartphone apps are novelties that are supporting preference for online food delivery services. Rapid increase in the geriatric population globally is also contributing to market revenue growth. Older individuals and couples opt for subscription-based or meal-kit delivery services wherein they receive food at their doorstep, and this model offers high level of convenience and value for money. This type of model is highly feasible as low investment and costs and routine delivery reduces overall production and delivery cost.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Delivery, Just Eat Takeaway, Zomato, Deliveroo, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Foodpanda, and Ele.me (Alibaba)

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Food Delivery Services market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Online to Offline (O2O)

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform to Customer

Aggregators

Full-Stack Model

Restaurant to Consumer Model

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Meal Kits Delivery

Restaurant Prepared Food Delivery

Grocery Delivery

Veggie Box Delivery

Regional Analysis:

The global Food Delivery Services market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Food Delivery Services Market Size Worth USD 311.43 Billion in 2028