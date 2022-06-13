Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market 68.23 Billion By 2028, Growing At A CAGR of 36.5% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.5%, Market Trends – Increased usage during COVID-19 pandemic ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.

AI understands customer behavior and allows banks to customize financial products and services by adding personalized features to build strong relationships with customers. Digital payment advisors, Artificial Intelligence bots, and biometric fraud detection mechanisms result in high quality of services to a wider customer base. AI helps in increasing revenue, reducing costs, and boosting potential of profit.

AI is finding several applications in back-office operations. Robotic process automation is helping in automating repetitive, rule-based tasks, which streamline meticulous and tiresome tasks, and avoid errors. AI helps financial institutions to optimize salary budget by eliminating the need to hire new employees for repetitive tasks, which in turn is fueling market growth.

AI deployment is witnessing a surge in demand due to change in customer expectation during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. During the first few months of the pandemic, usage of online and mobile banking channels across various industries increased significantly and is expected to keep growing in future. Implementation of social distancing norms has reduced physical visits to banks, customers are increasingly using digital banking, and their expectations are changing due to premium services provided by some banks. Artificial Intelligence helps in understanding the need of users and suggests services tailor-made for them.

This 265-page Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market report examines the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market in detail and provides market sizing & outlook by technology and by region until 2026. The report also highlights key use cases, leading industry suppliers, adoption strategies, detailed case studies, disruptive trends, and other insights related to Artificial Intelligence in BFSI

Competitive Landscape:

The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry is highly consolidated due to the presence of powerful market competitors across several regional and local segments of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market. These players are said to dominate the industry owing to their strong geographical reach and large production facilities. These companies are said to be in high competition with one another in terms of technological capabilities, product development and innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google LLC, CognitiveScale, Inc., Descartes Labs, Inc., Avaamo, Inc., Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation

A quick look at the industry trends and opportunities

The study evaluates the ever-changing industry dynamics that are expected to affect the trajectory of the overall market. Our expert analysts scrutinize the historical trends in the market and compare it to the contemporary market trends, to estimate the trajectory that the market might follow in the forecast period. For an in-depth discussion regarding the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market, analysts segment the market parameters based on the application, product, and end-users.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Offering Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Hardware

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Customer Relationship Management

Chabot

Anti-money Laundering

Data Analytics & Prediction

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Size Worth USD 68.23 Billion in 2028