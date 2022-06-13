Gourmet Salt Market Size Worth USD 503.3 Million in 2030 Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing number of global cooking shows is one of the key factors driving revenue growth of the market

Gourmet Salt Market size reached USD 289 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gourmet salt market size reached USD 289 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. An increasing number of gourmet cooking shows across the globe is a key factor driving revenue growth the market. The popularity of elaborate and exotic cooking styles that use special materials such as gourmet salts is growing owing to the rising viewership of culinary shows and competitions. Gourmet salt producers might partner with well-known cooking shows and networks to advertise their products. In order to increase product visibility, producers can also market their products at various culinary shows held across the world.

In addition, the rising penetration of the Internet has made these shows easily accessible to millions of food lovers who try to experiment with gourmet and premium ingredients from the comfort of their home kitchens, thus driving the demand for gourmet salts.

Gourmet Salt Market Size – USD 289 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Rising Popularity of Gourmet Cooking Shows Portraying Different Cuisines

The latest market study, Gourmet Salt Market blends in qualitative and quantitative research techniques to present vital data on the competitive landscape for the period of 2021 – 2030 .The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The Himalayan pink salt segment is expected to register a steady growth throughout the forecast period owing to its purity and beautiful pink tint. Its coarse texture makes it an excellent choice for grilling and baking meat, poultry, and seafood as it is an effective conductor of heat. It is also good for making brine solutions.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register considerable growth. Confectioneries are rapidly adopting gourmet salts due to their available range of flavors and colors. The unique aroma, appearance, and taste by these luxury salts add are increasing their demand in bakeries for multiple applications.

The market in Europe is expected to register a considerably rapid growth rate in the global gourmet salt market over the forecast period as a result of the rising health awareness among people, especially related to hypertension and cardiovascular disorders

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Cargill Inc., Cheetham Salt, Pyramid Salt, Maldon Crystal Salt Company Ltd., Infosa, Saltworks Inc., Morton Salt, Inc., Murray River Gourmet Salt, Selina Naturally, and Alaska Salt Co.

The Gourmet salt market report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Gourmet salt market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global gourmet salt market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Himalayan Pink Salt

Fleur de Sel

Smoked Salts

Black Salt

Indian Black Salt

Cyprus Black Flake Salt

Hawaiian Black Salt

Chili Salts

Flavored Salts

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Bakery & Confectionery

Seafood

Meat and Poultry

Sauces

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Gourmet Salt Market ?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global C Gourmet Salt Market during the forecast period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Gourmet Salt Market ?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Gourmet Salt Market ?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Gourmet Salt Market ?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Gourmet Salt Market ?

