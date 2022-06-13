Automotive Window Regulators Market to Hit USD 8 Billion at a CAGR of 5% by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Automotive Window Regulators Market Growth

Automotive Window Regulators Market Overview

The booming automobile industry, growing need for passenger cars in the emerging economies, advances in infrastructure, use of highest degree components in the new automobiles that has resulted in prolonged repair intervals as well as reduced failure will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 8 Billion CAGR 5% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Technology, Vehicle Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Valeo Service, SHIROKI, Grupo Antolin, Dura Automotive Systems, WONH Industries co, ltd., TRAC Auto Transmission, KUSTER Holding GmbH, Shanghai SIIC Transportation, HI-LEX Corporation, Inteva Products and Johnan Manufacturing Inc. Key Market Opportunities Booming Automobile Industry to offer Robust Opportunities Key Market Drivers Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Automotive Window Regulator Market Growth

Drivers

Demand for High-Performance Cars with Comfort and Value-Added Features to Boost Market Growth

The demand for high-performance cars with different comfort and value-added features will boost market growth over the forecast period. Power windows, for instance, have grown in popularity recently, turning standard equipment in almost every vehicle. Because window regulators are an essential component of power window systems, rising passenger vehicle adoption globally will drive market growth.

Lack of Skilled Operator to act as Market Restraint

The lack of skilled operator & low durability may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

High Price may act as Market Challenge

The high price of automotive window regulator may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Segments

The automotive window regulator market is bifurcated based on type, technology, propulsion, sales channel, and construction.

By type, automatic will lead the market over the forecast period. This is due to the functionality and lightweight nature of automated window regulators.

By technology, single-arm will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By propulsion, the automotive window regulator market is segmented into electric vehicle and ICE vehicle.

By sales channel, OEM will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By construction, the cable type will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period. The cable type segment is expected to exhibit increased market growth due to their compact size and lighter weight, which results in a fall in the total weight of the car, improving vehicle efficiency and lowering emissions.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will command the market over the forecast period. Passenger cars are expected to capture a large share of the market due to public use and a rapid increase in the sales of both compact as well as sub-compact cars. Passenger car manufacturers improve functionality and services in order to attract more customers.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Sway Automotive Window Regulator Market

Because of rising need for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the presence of major manufacturers in the region, such as Japan's Shiroki Corporation, Brose, Technico Industries, and Hi Lex, has contributed to increased product demand. Because of surge in sales of automobile in the region, the market share in this region is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global market by 2028.

Growing acceptance of enhanced car safety systems in passenger vehicles and SUVs, such as one-touch comfort functions and other as well as convenience features, is a significant factor driving automotive window regulator sales in the region. China and India are vital markets for automakers due to their growing populations and increased demand for personal automobiles. Regional banks & financial institutions offer a variety of financing programs to the general public, making it easier for them to purchase a car. Due to the region's densely populated countries, Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the automotive window regulator market.

Some of the market's prominent trends include an increasing vehicle population in the Asia-Pacific region, the rising disposable income in various developing countries, & ongoing technological advances in automotive components. Because of growing demand for cars in emerging economies like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to gain a significant market share. Furthermore, strengthening the economy and increasing end-user purchasing power in this region are expected to drive market growth.

Because of their growing populations and increased demand for personal vehicles, India and China are important markets for automakers. Furthermore, most banks and financial institutions offer various loan schemes, making it possible for people to own a car. These factors are likely to support APAC market growth. People in this region, on the other hand, are shifting towards power window regulators due to their improved functionality. This is expected to limit market growth in APAC.

COVID-19 Analysis

Travel restrictions imposed by governing bodies around the world have had a significant impact on the need for the automobile window regulators in vehicles. Furthermore, semiconductor manufacturers reported price fluctuations, owing primarily to interrupted supply chain operations. Furthermore, the halt in development of self-driving cars has resulted in low need for automotive window regulators. Due to several delays and postponements of scheduled testing activities to monitor, analyze, present, and provide performance insights using various technologies like machine learning & data analytics, software development was temporarily halted. All of the factors that contributed to the disruption of supply chain operations influenced the prices of these systems, putting additional pressure on automotive manufacturers and OEMs.

Automotive Window Regulators Market Competitive Analysis

Dominant Key Players on Automotive Window Regulators Market Covered are:

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Valeo Service

SHIROKI

Grupo Antolin

Dura Automotive Systems

WONH Industries co ltd.

TRAC Auto Transmission

KUSTER Holding GmbH

Shanghai SIIC Transportation

HI-LEX Corporation

Inteva Products

Johnan Manufacturing Inc.

