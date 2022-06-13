Global Amniotic Products Market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 8% to reach $1 billion by 2026

Medi-Tech Insights: A growing number of amniotic membrane transplantations, increasing research in the field of stem cell & regenerative medicines, rising awareness regarding the benefits of amniotic membrane transplantation, rising number of traumatic wounds, and increasing usage of dehydrated amniotic membranes are some of the key factors driving the global amniotic products market.

Amniotic-derived products, including amniotic membrane and amniotic fluid products, are one subtype of orthobiologic that are considered a potential treatment option for augmentation of joint inflammation and healing. An amniotic membrane (AM) or amnion is a thin membrane forming a closed sac around the embryos or fetuses, and mammals and containing the amniotic fluid. The most common types of amniotic membranes used are cryopreserved amniotic membranes and lyophilized amniotic membranes. Today, all amniotic, placental, and umbilical tissue-based products are classified by the FDA as human tissue without living cells.

Growing Adoption of Amniotic Based Products in Wound Healing

Amniotic membranes are made of structural collagen and extracellular matrix, regenerative, and biologically active cells, all of which interact with one another to regulate the healing processes. In the complex cascade of wound healing, a hallmark of a chronic non-healing wound is prolonged inflammation. This disrupts the healing cycle, leading to a decrease in normal proliferation of growth factors as well as an imbalance in protective versus degradative enzymes favoring destruction of the extracellular matrix. Amniotic membrane can help facilitate wound healing by providing the necessary growth factors and other healing cascades that adhere to the extracellular matrix to enhance tissue growth and healing.

Growing Potential of Amniotic Membrane Products in Regenerative Medicines Fuels the Demand

Regenerative medicine includes the generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, tissue engineering, and the production of artificial organs. The amniotic membrane (Amnio-M) finds various applications in regenerative medicine. It acts as a highly biocompatible natural scaffold and as a source of several types of stem cells and potent growth factors. The Amnio-M possess unique characteristics that render them useful in diverse applications such as the tracheal reconstruction of the fetus, restoration of the diaphragm muscles, bone grafts, heart valve leaflets, plantar fasciitis, osteoarthritis (OA), spinal cord regeneration, ophthalmologic disorders, and skin repair, among others.

“Amniotic-based products are upcoming products rapidly evolving in various fields of medicine. Major progress has been made by researchers and scientists in the field of biology and engineering to advance the understanding of tissue engineering & biomaterials to enable the development of new treatments that will lessen the burden of disease.” - Senior Director, Amniotic Products Company, United States

North America Leads in terms of Adoption of Amniotic Products Market

From a geographical perspective, North America holds a major market share of the amniotic products market followed by Europe. Growing research activities, increased adoption of amniotic membranes for various applications, rising awareness regarding amniotic transplants, and the presence of leading market players in this region are some of the key factors driving the amniotic products market growth.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Amniotic Products Market

Some of the prominent players operating in the global amniotic products market are MiMedx, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc., Integra Lifesciences, and Applied Biologics, among others.

Companies Adopting Organic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share

Players operating in the amniotic products market are adopting organic growth strategies such as new product launches and funding to garner market share. For instance,

In May 2022, MiMedx Group, Inc. received a $4.6 million award from the department of defence to evaluate PURION® processed Dehydrated Human Amnion Chorion Membrane (DHACM) as an advanced treatment option for wound and burn care.



In January 2021, Organogenesis Inc. received approval from the US FDA to launch ReNu® a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis.





