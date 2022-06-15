Comfort Keepers of Winter Haven Can Help With Senior Transportation

If your senior loved one needs extra assistance running errands and getting from point A to point B, Comfort Keepers is here to help!

Our transportation service helps seniors maintain a sense of independence. Whether they are going to a doctor's appointment or their weekly bingo game, we will help them get to where they need to be.” — Tracy Kelley

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn how our transportation care services in Winter Haven, FL, and Lakeland, FL, can benefit your senior loved one.

Seniors with limited mobility may find it difficult or impossible to get around independently. We can provide the transportation they require to help improve or maintain your loved one's quality of life through our companion care services. Our transportation services may include the following:

-Appointments and doctor visits

-Shopping or running errands

-Participating in parties and events

-Visits with friends and other social gatherings

-Appointments for personal care

-Visits to the hospital for loved ones

-Community gatherings

-Sightseeing in the neighborhood

Our Winter Haven companion care services can assist your loved one in getting where they need to go in a safe and comfortable manner. Our transportation options are code-compliant, will meet your loved one's needs, and will make them feel safe at all times. Your loved one will be in good hands, as they will be assisted by someone who understands their needs and will provide door-to-door service.

Collaboration with Lyft

Comfort Keepers has partnered with Lyft to provide transportation for seniors to help them get where they need to go, whenever they need to go, in addition to our own transportation services. If you want to learn more about our partnership with Lyft and read FAQs about this additional transportation option, visit our Lyft page.

Improving the Mental Health and Safety of Seniors

When seniors are unable to get around as they should, they may be forced to give up doing things they enjoy and visiting their loved ones. This can lead to social isolation, which can be harmful to a senior's mental health and, in turn, their physical health.

Seniors do not want to be a burden to their family members, but it is critical that they attend their doctor's appointments. Our professional transportation care service provides dependable and safe transportation with friendly caregivers to put them at ease. We want seniors to be able to continue doing what they enjoy and attend social events while being accompanied by a caring caregiver and friend.

We can offer a variety of companion care services to improve your loved one's quality of life at home. Let us assist them in maintaining their happiness and independence in their favorite place. Call Comfort Keepers at (863) 701-9100 today to learn more about how our transportation services can help your loved one.

