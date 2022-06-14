British Inventor to Launch Revolutionary New KwikPro Work and Leisure Tool Designed to Power It All, for Pre-Orders

New KwikPro Motor Handles power all kinds of things including a range of Tool Attachments, KwikMachine and much more. New KwikPro Motor Handles can power all kinds of things for work and leisure. including a boat outboard. The new KwikPro system includes Motor Handles which power a whole range of Tool Attachments and much more.

A new era of innovation has arrived with the patented KwikPro motor-handle system which can power anything from tools to boats, garden equipment, and much more

We’re very excited to launch KwikPro on Kickstarter where we will be taking pre-orders for our revolutionary new tool with its unique power-it-all capabilities and amazing versatility” — Robert Fowler, Inventor and Founder.

DEVON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inventor, Robert Fowler, is excited to announce the new KwikProcrowdfunding campaign for his unique power tool system on Kickstarter.com, scheduled to start on Tuesday 21st June 2022. The patented KwikPro motor handles aim to compliment and revolutionize the world of power tools with their power-it-all versatility. KwikPro is aimed at both professionals and DIY users who can find further information on the new kwikprotools.com website.Recent lockdowns have emphasized how much we rely on many kinds of powered equipment around the home and at work, both for our own use and by contractors and tradesmen, yet few products exist with the versatility to provide cordless motor power for more than just individual tools and appliances - until now. Introducing the innovative KwikPro motor handle system, designed to power and repower numerous tools, machines, consumer and professional products.Invented and designed by Robert Fowler, a seasoned engineer with extensive experience in motor and battery-powered innovations, KwikPro is proud to announce the new KwikPro Kickstarter campaign, showcasing the unique capabilities and features of this unique product. This one-of-a-kind modular system has seen years of development, as Fowler has worked tirelessly to create a product with the versatility to be used in innumerable industries, projects and situations.Offering greater capabilities than traditional power tools, the KwikPro system features quick-fitting motor handles, attachments and adaptor kits, to enable users to form, power and repower numerous tools and other products. These unique interchangeable motor handles come equipped with powerful long-lasting brushless motors, removable lithium batteries, variable speed controls, and patented quick-connect drive systems.The KwikPro system is designed to save time and money, and to be more environmentally sustainable. Perfect for use in workshops, construction sites, in the garden, on cars, in the kitchen, for engineering, education, even powering boats, and much more; the KwikPro system effectively ushers in a new era of purpose-driven innovation. The launch of the KwikPro Kickstarter will help propel this game-changing product into the marketplace, providing buyers with the power and versatility to drive numerous tools and other devices.“We’re very excited to launch KwikPro on Kickstarter where we will be taking pre-orders for our revolutionary tool with its unique power-it-all capabilities and amazing versatility. The launch introduces a new era for us as we look forward to taking our innovative KwikPro invention forward to production,” said Robert Fowler, Inventor and Founder.Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to revolutionizing traditional motor and battery-powered systems; Robert Fowler’s purpose-driven vision is on the way to being realized with the launch of the new KwikPro Kickstarter campaign scheduled for Tuesday 21st June 2022.To learn more about KwikPro, please visit: https://www.kwikprotools.com/ and to sign up for the KwikPro Kickstarter please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1183130992/kwikpro-the-handy-tool-that-powers-it-all About KwikPro ToolsKwikPro is the brand name of Power Tool Systems Limited, founded in the United Kingdom by design and development engineer Robert Fowler. Throughout his career, Fowler has gained extensive experience in motor and battery-powered engineering, working on a variety of leading-edge technologies from Hovercraft to Electric Vehicles. Since its founding, KwikPro Tools has become an industry leader in electro-mechanical innovation with its patented system, designed to power anything from tools to garden equipment, boats, appliances, and everything in between. Self-funded by Fowler to date, KwikPro is scheduled to launch for pre-orders on Kickstarter.com Tuesday 21st June 2022.Website: https://www.kwikprotools.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kwikprotools/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kwikprotools For more information or press inquiries, please contact Robert Fowler at info@kwikprotools.com or 44(0)1823480196

KwikPro Powers It All - Pre-Kickstarter Launch - Short Fast Taster Film