Natura Incubator announces historic agreement with UAE partner and commercial cooperation with Evogene

Natura Incubator (Israel) enters agreement with UAE partner, plans to establish Israel & UAE Agtech Innovation Center and commercial cooperation with Evogene
A global network of partners such as Flag Holding and a set of world-renown technologies such as Evogene’s are just some of the opportunities provided to our 80 soon-to-be-incubated technologies.”DUBAI, UAE, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natura Incubator and Flag Holding, a private equity fund based in Abu Dhabi, announced the signing of a historic agreement to partner in creating Agtech Innovation Centers in Israel and the UAE.
Flag Holdings, led by Managing Partner Mr. Ahmed Ali Al Sarkal, will become the one of eight (8) international agricultural companies to support Natura’s ambitious plans to create no less than eighty (80) new globally disruptive companies in Agtech (including Food-Tech and Climate-tech) until 2030, from its new home in Sderot.
The incubator is led by Oren Heiman, an Israeli-American businessman who for eighteen (18) years ran the New York law firm Shiboleth and Hagay Sarusi, the founder and director of the Natura Fund, which operates in the agtech field and is a world leader in aquaculture developments.
“Our partnership with Natura Incubator is part of our long-term strategic plan to increase our involvement in the science of Agriculture for the benefit of the UAE, the region and the globe” stated Ahmed Ali Al Sarkal and added “My recent visit to Israel, which included a tour of the Volcani Center (ARO), of the Faculty of Agriculture in Hebrew University and of other agtech centers of excellence in Israel, demonstrated to me that Israel has unique capabilities to create solutions for the global food crisis through science and innovation. I have found Hagay Sarusi and Oren Heiman to be honest professionals who have created a unique global model, with a strong financial structure for incubation of large scale Agtech innovations”.
On Wednesday, June 1st 2022, the parties participated in a celebrative signing of the joint venture agreement, which includes a $5M investment by Flag Holding, participation in the board and investment committee, and joining forces to create a sister-incubator in the UAE in the near future.
Earlier that week, Natura and Evogene Ltd., a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, announced a commercial cooperation which will include an innovation lab at Natura’s incubator, supported by Evogene’s state-of-the-art biological computation tools.
In the celebratory signing ceremony on June 12, 2022, Nir Arbel, CPO of Evogene stated “We are very much impressed with the team and vision of Natura, set to be launched this spring, and with Natura’s global network of partners. We see their platform as a promising avenue to bring a new pool of innovative companies and to develop novel products, while we can provide Natura`s suite of portfolio companies with access to our Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform and our 3 tech-engines. Our goal is to speed up and make more efficient their products discovery and development processes, and most importantly, increase the probability of reaching a winning product”.
Hagay Sarusi, head of Business Development and Natura’s investment committee added “Six members of our management recently spent a full day of meetings and tours in Evogene’s farm and labs and met with Evogene’s senior management. We were very much impressed with the professional team, the lab and the intellectual property created by Evogene over the years. Through their tools, we believe that Evogene can expand the scientific opportunities in our companies and dramatically reduce the time to develop technologies within our incubator.”
Oren Heiman, CEO of Natura, summarized “In October 2021, we started on a journey to create a global Agtech incubator in Israel, which will lean on Israeli science and will provide scientists and entrepreneurs with the highest possible level of tools and resources to succeed and improve global food security. A global network of partners such as Flag Holding and a set of world-renown technologies such as Evogene’s tools are just some of the unique opportunities provided to our 80 soon-to-be-incubated technologies.
About Evogene Ltd.
Evogene Ltd. is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene’s main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus Ltd. and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd.
About Flag Holdings
Flag Holding is a private equity business that makes investments across various businesses in the private sector with a potential for growth with an aim to build portfolios that generate superior risk-adjusted returns and create long terms value through careful stewardship of capital.
• Agriculture
• Health Sciences
• Venture Capital
• Education
• Real Estate Management
Flag Holding has made investments in diversified segments. With 17 years of heritage, Twenty-Nine (29) different types of fruits and vegetables, and Three (3) different farming locations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Flag Holding is fast becoming a market leader in the UAE dealing with the production, export, and import of fruits and vegetables. It has managed to maintain quality through the well-equipped modern irrigation system, standard fertilization programs coupled with innovative farming which has resulted in the production of fresh fruits and vegetables in excess of 20 Million Kilograms.
Over the years, Flag Holding and successfully identified unique opportunities to strike strategic partnerships with trusted corporations in Europe, North America, and South Asia, that are ready for their next phase of growth on a regional or global scale whilst focusing on optimizing their returns.
