Energy Pods Market Share, Size & Forecast (2022-2028) | Emerging Demands, Latest Technology, Production Capacity, Market Growth Rate, Business Challenges, Opportunities, Trends Evaluation, Key Players, & Revenue Analysis | Industry Research

About Energy Pods Market:

Nap pods also known as sleep pods, napping pods or nap capsules are special types of structures or chairs, often used in corporate and workplace environments, hospitals and universities that allow people to nap. Users use the pods to take private sleep breaks, often aided by technology and ambient features. Nap pods have emerged in corporate environments, hospitals, universities, airports and other public places. Their supposed efficacy is rooted in research that suggests that 20-minute naps could reduce signs of fatigue, boost energy levels, improve focus, boost productivity, improve mood, enhance learning, reduce stress and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.



Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Energy Pods Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Energy Pods market size is estimated to be worth US$ 49 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 70 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the review period.

The biggest companies in global Energy Pods market is Shenzhen Pengheng, follow by POD-ZONE, KOTOBUKI SEATING, Podtime, Sleepbox, etc. Global top five companies account for about 70% of market share.

North America is the largest market in global Energy Pods market and accounts for about 30 percent. Besides, Europe and Japan are likely to offer good prospects, have a shares about 20% and 15% respectively.

In terms of product, Sleeping Beds is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And based on application, both Corporate Offices and Capsule Hotel have repulsive market and they have over 55% shares.

The Major Players in the Energy Pods Market include: The research covers the current Energy Pods market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Metronaps

GoSleep

NapCabs

Sleepbox

Podtime

Nap York

HOHM

KOTOBUKI SEATING

Rest Space

Airpod

Shenzhen Pengheng

POD-ZONE

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Sleeping Beds

Single Chair

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Capsule Hotel

Airport

Corporate Offices

Schools

Others

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Pods Product Introduction

1.2 Global Energy Pods Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Energy Pods Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Energy Pods Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Energy Pods Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Energy Pods Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Energy Pods in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Energy Pods Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Energy Pods Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Energy Pods Industry Trends

1.5.2 Energy Pods Market Drivers

1.5.3 Energy Pods Market Challenges

1.5.4 Energy Pods Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Energy Pods Market Segment by Type

2.2 Global Energy Pods Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Energy Pods Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Energy Pods Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Energy Pods Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Energy Pods Market Segment by Application

3.2 Global Energy Pods Market Size by Application

3.3 United States Energy Pods Market Size by Application

4 Global Energy Pods Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Energy Pods Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Energy Pods Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Energy Pods Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Energy Pods Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Energy Pods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Energy Pods Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Energy Pods Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Energy Pods in 2021

4.2.3 Global Energy Pods Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Energy Pods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Energy Pods Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Energy Pods Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy Pods Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Energy Pods Market Size by Company

5 Global Energy Pods Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Energy Pods Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Energy Pods Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Energy Pods Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Energy Pods Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Energy Pods Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Energy Pods Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Energy Pods Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Energy Pods Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Energy Pods Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy Pods Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy Pods Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Energy Pods Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Energy Pods Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Energy Pods Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Energy Pods Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Pods Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Pods Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Energy Pods Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Energy Pods Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Energy Pods Distributors

8.3 Energy Pods Production Mode & Process

8.4 Energy Pods Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Energy Pods Sales Channels

8.4.2 Energy Pods Distributors

8.5 Energy Pods Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

