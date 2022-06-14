DisplayRide and Buckle Join Forces to Support Gig Drivers with Physical and Economic Safety
Enhancing the Ridesharing Experience
The DisplayRide Rideshare Monitoring Platform will be offered to Buckle members through an exclusive discount program
We are pleased to introduce our members to a variety of technologies.. like DisplayRide’s monitoring technology solution to enhance their physical safety and that of their passengers.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DisplayRide Inc., a safety innovator focused on enhancing the rideshare experience, announced that it will exclusively offer its Rideshare Monitoring Platform (RMP) to Buckle customers at a special discount. Buckle provides insurance solutions for rideshare and delivery drivers, as well as advocacy and membership programs to support the success of these critical gig workers. Drivers can take advantage of this offer through Buckle’s membership portal.
“We are delighted to work with Buckle to enhance multiple facets of a driver’s safety concerns. Buckle remains a leader in driver advocacy, and their approach to supporting a driver’s financial well-being aligns fully with DisplayRide’s mission to create a safe physical working environment for gig drivers,” said Abdul Kasim, CEO at DisplayRide.
DisplayRide’s RMP is a purpose-built physical safety solution for the gig economy, providing targeted and value-added features such as real-time video and audio monitoring, automatic cloud storage, live streaming, accident detection and notification, a single-touch emergency video request, and more. The RMP can be set up in less than a minute and requires no additional action by the driver or downloading any apps. This subscription service is offered without any down payment, making it extremely accessible and affordable for drivers.
“Buckle is looking out for the economic health of rideshare and delivery drivers by offering access to auto insurance with no credit check, plus supporting the entire driver community by providing connections to fellow gig drivers, other member benefits, and access to expert information,” said Gordon Ho, chief marketing officer of Buckle. “We are pleased to introduce our members to a variety of technologies that they can use to support their gig business, like DisplayRide’s monitoring technology solution to enhance their physical safety and that of their passengers.”
Kasim continued, “The RMP is a solution that has the potential to prevent safety incidents and provide real-time uploading of video and audio footage for review by trusted contacts, family members, and concerned parties.”
About DisplayRide Inc.
DisplayRide’s mission is to enhance the rideshare experience for riders, drivers and the rideshare companies. Founded in 2018, the company’s flagship platform offers features aimed at improving safety and efficiency. For more information, please contact info@displayride.com
About Buckle
Buckle is the digital financial services company providing insurance solutions for the gig industry. Serving the vital, rising middle class, Buckle protects drivers covering personal, rideshare, and delivery driving for leading companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash,
Gopuff, Instacart, Amazon Flex, Uber Eats, Grubhub, Favor, among others. The company also offers insurance solutions for select partners. Buckle has received awards for 2022 including Best of Insurance, a Fastest Growing Company, Best Tech Startup, and more. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and www.buckleup.com.
Other