Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Growth Analysis By Market Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2028

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Trends – Increasing demand for dietary supplements

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size – USD 164.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for dietary supplements

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nutraceutical ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 277.46 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Steady growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity. Nutraceutical ingredients provide protection against chronic diseases, improve health, increases life expectancy, delay the aging process, and support the structure or function of the body. These are the factors that are supporting the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market. Potential safety, nutritional, and therapeutics effects of nutraceuticals have been driving its demand.

Some Key Highlights in Report

In April 2020, HSO Health Care GmbH was acquired by Chr Hansen Holding A/S in order to strengthen the probiotics business of Chr Hansen Holding A/S. The acquisition is expected to help Chr Hansen Holding A/S in the expansion of its global microbial platform.

Food segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Increasing number of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population are major factors that are increasing the demand for nutraceutical ingredients-based food products in the market.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share contribution to global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2020. Shifting of consumer preferences toward functional foods and beverages and dietary supplements is increasing the demand for nutraceutical ingredients in the food & beverage industries.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market landscape.

The Nutraceutical Ingredients research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Nutraceutical Ingredients report are:

Associated British Foods plc, Arla Foods, DSM, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Glanbia plc, Cargill, Inc., and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company.

Emergen Research has segmented global nutraceutical ingredients market on the basis of form, type, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Liquid

Dry

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Proteins and amino acids

Probiotic

Prebiotic

Vitamins

Minerals

Carotenoids

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Beverages

Food

Animal nutrition

Personal Care

Dietary Supplements

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Ireland

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Nutraceutical Ingredients market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

