Dangbei Mars Pro Review： A Decent Home Projector
Do you feel depressed watching movies in a crowded cinema? Do you want to experience a wonderful movie night without leaving home? If the answer is yes, then buying a home projector is a necessary thing. Have a decent home projector that will give you the fun you need to create movie nights for yourself and your family.
In the past, projector buyers usually had to choose between high picture quality or a portable design—especially those who were shopping on a budget. Dangbei Mars Pro combines advanced image technology with a compact build and intuitive set-up.
Design
The make is of a glass IML suspension panel, along with an aluminum frame, aircraft-grade, on the front panel. This gives this projector a very sophisticated and futuristic style and design. For heat dissipation, there are vents incorporated into it in the form of back panels and side panels. The noise level is reduced to as low as 24 dB, with the help of its penetrating design. This reduces not only the level of noise it produces but also helps in better air circulation.
The all-in-one design of this home projector is also very clever. It has built-in 10w dual speakers to bring you the best sound quality. In real-world terms, its output, and sound quality are comparable to most standalone Bluetooth speakers. It also saves you money on buying additional speakers.
Streaming
Another aspect that makes the Dangbei Mars Pro an all-in-one projector is its built-in streaming interface. It uses an Android 9.0 operating system, which allows you to find all the content you need conveniently. It has a built-in system, Emotn OS, which has an Emotn store where you can download all the apps you want through the community.
It is worth mentioning that Dangbei Mars Pro upgrades the configuration to provide users with a large RAM 4GB+ ROM 128GB. This allows users to download various files and applications without worrying about slowing down the system, satisfying more of their needs.
If you like to watch a wide variety of movies, memory is extreme. Dangbei Mars Pro has a great advantage in this aspect of memory and can create a wonderful movie night for you.
Installation
Dangbei Mars Pro is a standard-throw projector, though it is on the shorter end of the range. Typical set-ups need about 9 feet of distance for a 100” screen. It’s very flexible within that space, supporting wall/ceiling mounts, tripods, or table-top installations, and it can be set up either in front of or behind the screen.
Its intelligent adaption technology corrects the image keystone, focus, and alignment using an integrated sensor, with no need for manual tweaking. This keeps going during the movie, with an obstacle avoidance feature that turns the lamp on if someone gets too close and automatic realignment if the projector is bumped during playback.
Picture Quality
Each tiny detail the image displays is exceptional. The brightness level of this home projector goes up to 3200 ANSI lumens along with having the 4K resolution. Therefore, the image is very velar and radiant and all colors displayed are also very clear and separated, easily identifiable even when the lighting is indoor and outdoor. Moreover, the 4K home projector also has a screen projection of as big as 300 inches plus which makes it a unique experience for the users.
The native full HD resolution of the Dangbei Mars Pro is equal to most comparably-priced projectors, and it maintains detail well at larger screen sizes.
Dangbei Mars Pro supports HDR10 bringing that same sharpness and accuracy to the image contrast, with MEMC frame interpolation to prevent blur during fast motion sequences.
Another excellent feature of this 4k projector is that it is the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification which is the certification that is granted under the guarantee that this projector eye ‘friendly’ as compared to the others in the market.
