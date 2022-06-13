Registration Now Open for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community Central Conference in Georgina, Ontario
Registration is now open for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community (CRRBC) Central conference in the Town of Georgina, Ontario on September 7-9, 2022.
Like many communities, Georgina understands the challenges associated with connectivity, and we also recognize the opportunities that exist to advance our progress thus far.
— Georgina’s Mayor, Margaret Quirk
“We are thrilled to host our first live event for 2022 in the Town of Georgina,” said CRRBC founder, Amedeo Bernardi. “The past few years have fundamentally changed our expectations for connectivity anywhere in Canada. Access to reliable, sufficient and affordable broadband has become an essential public good as opposed to just a consumer good. The conference subjects are focused on rural and remote issues and solutions. It will be an opportunity for all of us to expand our knowledge and share our stories.”
“The pandemic has taught us many things, and topping that list is the importance of internet connectivity,” said Georgina’s Mayor, Margaret Quirk. “Like many communities, Georgina understands the challenges associated with connectivity, and we also recognize the opportunities that exist to advance our progress thus far. This is such an important topic, and on behalf of Council, I extend a warm Georgina welcome to CRRBC, and to those who will be attending.”
This conference will present a wide range of related topics including: Community Success Stories, Planning & Designing of Rural Networks, Supply Chain & Human Resource Impacts, Canada's Role in Remote Optical Satellite Communications, Digital Agriculture, Indigenous Community Connectivity, and Canada's Rural Connectivity Report Card.
About CRRBC: Founded in 2019, Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community conference series continues to be a tremendous opportunity for information sharing between community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and all levels of government. There will be two additional events in 2022 including September 18-20 at the Fredericton Convention Centre and November 1-3 at Banff Park Lodge.
Who should attend? This conference is essential for anyone looking to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders, and explore options to collaborate to find effective solutions.
Please click here for registration and conference updates or go to CRRBC.ca.
EARLY BIRD RATES FOR THE CENTRAL CONFERENCE END JULY 10th.
